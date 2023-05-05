The Upcoming Launch of VTOMAN FlashSpeed Pro 3000 Home Backup Battery Generator on Kickstarter

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vtoman, the leading provider of portable power and renewable energy solutions, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its newest product, the FlashSpeed Pro 3000 Home Backup Battery Generator. Vtoman is launching a crowdfunding campaign in the early May 2023 on Kickstarter. This entry-level expandable home battery backup generator with 2.8kWh high capacity is set to change the game in the power backup industry.

Plenty of Output Ports

FlashSpeed Pro 3000 has a variety of output ports, including 2200W AC outlets, 100W USB-C ports, 48V DC ports, etc., which can meet various charging needs and charge up to 14 devices simultaneously.

Ultra-fast 1800W AC Charging

FlashSpeed Pro 3000 has a 1800W AC input port, allowing for lightning-fast AC charging. With the AC input, users can fully recharge it in just 90 minutes. Users can also charge FlashSpeed Pro 3000 with 600W solar panels.

2816Wh Huge Capacity with Expandable Add-on Battery

The FlashSpeed Pro 3000 itself has a high capacity of 2816Wh. By connecting to add-on batteries, users can expand its capacity to an amazing 5632Wh. Whether they are camping in the field or experiencing a power outage at home, it is an excellent backup power choice.

Multi-functional Emergency Flashlight

The detachable flashlight is another innovative function on FlashSpeed Pro 3000. It can be used as a portable light source for lighting, a jump starter for disabled cars, and as a power bank for charging the smartphones, tablets, etc.

UPS Function

FlashSpeed Pro 3000 can be used a Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) that allows electrical appliances to continue to work when the power grid is cut off. It helps to remove the risk of power outage to critical services and protect against loss of critical data.

FlashSpeed Pro 3000's Kickstarter event is about to go online, and supporters can look forward to getting products at a super early bird price. For more info about the FlashSpeed Pro 3000, users can support its Kickstarter campaign here starting from May 9, or people can also stay up-to-date with VTOMAN on social media through their Vtoman's official website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/156868754/vtoman-3000-portable-home-and-outdoor-backup-generator

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Vtoman-Global-108167605548346

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vtoman_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DomingoArbogas6

Contact: service.us@vtoman.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2069630/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-upcoming-launch-of-vtoman-flashspeed-pro-3000-home-backup-battery-generator-on-kickstarter-301816798.html