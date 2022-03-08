Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 08 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 14:53
comunicato stampa

The Valuable 500 Launch World's First Global Directory of Disability Inclusion Specialists

08 marzo 2022 | 01.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

On International Women's Day, the Valuable 500 – the largest network of global CEOs committed to disability inclusion - has launched the first global directory of B2B consultants and service providers specialised in disability inclusion and accessibility - over half of which are female founded or led.

The Valuable Directory, hosted within the Valuable 500's Digital Hub, convenes business disability intelligence and experts from across 6 continents and 19 countries to assist the Valuable 500 collective in advancing disability inclusion.These consultants have a strong diversity of expertise within digital, physical and cognitive accessibility as well as tools for inclusive recruitment and branding practices.

LONDON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This first iteration showcases 77 businesses out of 140 that applied after vetting by 21 thought leaders across the global disability space. This is the first directory of its kind created by disabled people for disabled people. Further members will be added on an annual basis. The Directory includes, but is not limited to, expertise within the realms of:

Stephane Leblois, Director of Partnerships, the Valuable 500 commented:

"It's truly exciting to have closely collaborated with our colleagues in the disability community to create this unique community of disability inclusion experts. By creating this global directory, we'll be able to further support the Valuable 500 companies in advancing their disability inclusion and accessibility work"

The Valuable Directory is the latest tool provided to assist members to successfully address this $13 trillion market and benefit from the significant pool of talent, and diversity of thought of people with disabilities as employees and customers.

Caroline Casey, Founder, the Valuable 500 commented:

"I'm delighted that over half of the businesses featured in our Directory are led by women. This year's International Women's Day theme sends an important message about 'breaking the bias'. If we are ever going to achieve true equality across every societal, cultural and business area, then we need to break all the biases which have become standard practice. For me, this extends beyond a singular gender barrier to the multi-faceted reality which is often overlooked - such as disability. We cannot have a hierarchy of inclusion or a siloed approach. Inclusion must be for all or not at all. Inclusion cannot be pick 'n' mix."

For more information please visit: www.thevaluable500.com

