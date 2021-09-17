Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 17 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:24 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni: dati 17 settembre

14:07 Covid oggi Italia, "non ancora vaccinati 3,4 mln over 50"

13:49 Scuola, preside Massimo (Roma): "studenti di internazionali trattati da cittadini serie B"

13:39 Nato, 70 anni di presenza in Italia. Mattarella: "Serve alleanza forte"

13:30 Napoli, bimbo precipita dal balcone e muore

13:26 AstraZeneca e trombosi rare, Ema: "No fattori rischio specifici, seconda dose sicura"

13:16 Scuola: il caso, studenti delle internazionali in Italia sconosciuti ad anagrafe scolastica

13:12 Bassetti: "Buone chance non vaccinati infettati entro 2 anni"

13:12 X Factor 2021, la prima puntata: giudici, presentatore, concorrenti

13:08 Femminicidio, Boldrini: "Da Palombelli parole agghiaccianti, non c'è spiegazione plausibile"

12:55 Green pass obbligatorio, Consiglio Stato: "Legittimo, non viola privacy"

12:52 Sla, con intelligenza artificiale verso test sangue per diagnosi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The Way to Best LCOE (IV)

17 settembre 2021 | 11.38
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Fraunhofer ISE study Ι : Vertex 670W's LCOE reduced by 7.4%, Trina Solar 210 mono-facial modules with fixed tilts demonstrate outstanding system value

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Fraunhofer ISE, the world leading solar institution, has completed the assessment of CAPEX and LCOE of new generation of ultra-high power modules 210mm (G12) from Trina Solar and 182mm (M10) series from other manufacturer.

Founded in 1981, Fraunhofer ISE is the largest solar research institute in Europe. Based in Freiburg, Germany, it is a constituent entity of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, the world's leading applied research organization.

The study results show that the new generation of 210mm (G12) and 182mm (M10) modules performs better than the conventional 166mms (M6) modules in both CAPEX and LCOE, G12 performs better than M10, and M10 performs better than M6. The CAPEX of the Vertex G12 670W is 4.2% lower than that of the M10 540W modules, and the LCOE is 4.1% lower than the latter. The LCOE of the Vertex G12 670W is 4.5% lower than that of the M10 585W modules, and is up to 7.4% lower than that of the M6 455W modules.

Results: 

1.  The Vertex G12 modules have the best CAPEX and LCOE. Compared to the M10 modules, the G12 600W and 670W modules perform particularly well, reducing CAPEX by up to 1.5-2 €cWp and LCOE by up to 3-4.5%. Compared to the M6 modules, the LCOE could be reduced by 6.5%-7.4%.

 

2.  Due to savings of the costs of trackers, G12 600W and 670W modules possess savings of around 0.5~1€c/Wp or 11% compared to the M10 series.

3.  Thanks to the innovative design of low-voltage and high-string power, the 210mm 550W, 600W and 670W modules have savings of the costs of electrical systems, which are up to approximately 14.1~21.4% compared to the M6 series.

4.  Lower transportation costs account for the superior performance of the G12 600W and 670W modules. Within the same 40-foot container, the power of loadable G12 600W and 670W modules can be increased by about 12%.

In the era of grid parity, the advanced Vertex 210mm series of modules have a prominent edge in Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE).

Assessment site: Germany

Method of installation: Fixed-tilts (landscape)

Inverter: string inverter

Module Power [W]

455

540

550

590

605

665

Cell Type

M6

M10

G12

M10

G12

G12

Module Size [mm]

2102 x 1040

2256 x 1133

2384 x 1096

2411 x 1134

2172 x 1303

2384 x 1303

Inverter

SUN2000-215KTL-H0 / SUN2000-215KTL-H3

Modules/String

28

28

37

26

34

31

Strings/Inverter

19

16

12

16

12

12

String power [kW]

12.74

15.12

20.35

15.34

20.57

20.62

DC/AC Ratio

1.14

1.13

1.15

1.14

1.15

1.15

Pitch [m]

6.03

6.56

6.35

6.56

7.53

7.53

Tilt [°]

20°

Shading angle [°]

35°

GCR

54.8%

DC Capacity [kW]

9,924

9,919

10,012

10,063

10,120

10,143

AC Capacity [kW]

8,815

Module numbers

21,812

18,368

18,204

17,056

16,728

15,252

Inverter numbers

41

Figure IV: Assessment parameters

Click to download Fraunhofer ISE's PPTs on the Vertex modules tests:

https://pages.trinasolar.com/GLB-PV-tech.html

Three rounds of assessment of Trina Solar's Vertex series by DNV GL, a leading international third-party organization.

The Way to Best LCOE (I)

https://mgr.trinasolar.com/en-glb/resources/newsroom/mathe-way-best-lcoe-i-%E2%80%93-system-value-assessment-trina-600w-vertex-bifacial-dual

The Way to Best LCOE (II)

https://mgr.trinasolar.com/en-glb/resources/newsroom/mathe-way-best-lcoe-ii

The Way to Best LCOE (III)

https://mgr.trinasolar.com/en-glb/resources/newsroom/mabos-costs-reduced-63-dnv-gl-report-trina-solar-vertex-210mm-modules%E2%80%99-advantages

For more information, please contact Trina Solar's local sales representatives. Or Mailto: VertexValue@Trinasolar.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1627638/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1627643/2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1627373/3.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The Way to Best LCOE vertex LCOE reduced system
Vedi anche
News to go
Nato in Italia, Mattarella a Napoli per i 70 anni
News to go
Clima, l'allarme in un'indagine Bbc
News to go
Droga, sequestri e arresti a Varese e in Sardegna
Europa League, i risultati della prima giornata
News to go
Russia, primo giorno di voto
News to go
Truffe su buoni spesa Covid: 107 denunce a Gioia Tauro
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 16 settembre
News to go
Mobilità, da Pnrr 600 milioni per piste ciclabili
News to go
Vaccino covid, oltre 5,7 miliardi di dosi nel mondo
News to go
Salone nautico, via a Genova
News to go
Whirlpool conferma i licenziamenti
News to go
Femminicidio, parlamento europeo chiede nuove leggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza