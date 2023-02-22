Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 23 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 07:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Un anno di guerra, Ucraina: "Russia prepara nuovo attacco"

21:17 Von Der Leyen arrivata a Palermo

20:26 Europa League, Allegri: "Nantes-Juve è come una finale"

20:03 Oristano, 13enne uccisa a coltellate: arrestata la madre

20:00 Andrea Bocelli ricorda Mario Mulas: "Grande fotografo e artista gentile e geniale"

18:58 Meta, procura Milano indaga su presunta evasione da 870 milioni

18:29 Roma, 46enne gambizzato in casa da due uomini

18:07 Evasione fiscale per 90 mld, crediti inesistenti e sequestri: tutti i numeri della Gdf

18:02 Europa League, il Nantes provoca la Juve: "Ridicola se perde con noi"

17:30 Cospito, Nordio: "Delmastro? Velleitaria ipotesi dimissioni: non dipendono da pm"

17:20 Ricerca, Nobel Parisi plaude nomina Zerial allo Human Technopole di Milano

16:59 Attacco hacker a Italia: colpiti siti ministeri, imprese e banche

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The Whiteness line by FGM stands out in the worldwide market

22 febbraio 2023 | 21.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JOINVILLE, Brazil, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FGM Dental Group is a sales leader in whitening products in over 15 countries. One of the whitening solutions from the portfolio, Whiteness Perfect, is recognized by the North American agency Dental Advisor as the best take-home whitening gel.

One of the leading brands in the dental sector, FGM offers a broad portfolio for a wide range of whitening techniques. The Whiteness line has been in continuous development for 30 years and is now present in over 100 countries, being the leader in 15 of them. The most recent launch is Whiteness HP Automixx 6% in-office hydrogen peroxide whitening gel, which can be used in patients aged 18 and above, according to the European regulation for cosmetics. "Our commitment to product development ranges from scientific validation by renowned professors and regulatory agencies, to the commercial availability and handling, which brings excellent results such as easy application and performance", explains the CEO of FGM Dental Group, Bianca Mittelstädt.

Whiteness HP Automixx 6% is made available with a brush tip, which allows the application of a thin and homogeneous layer of gel. In addition to this, the low concentration of hydrogen peroxide considerably reduces sensitivity, thus making the use of a gingival barrier optional. Its high performance is also a differential, which allows up to four applications, including the upper and lower arches.

According to professor and doctor Alessandro Loguercio, "Whiteness HP Automixx 6% has demonstrated a very good whitening pattern besides having low percentages of tooth sensitivity, which makes it a material of choice for younger patients or those with history of hypersensitivity when undergoing in-office whitening treatment".

Whiteness HP Automixx 6% can be used in association with the Whiteness take-home gels, which provide even more satisfactory results. Whiteness Perfect has recently been awarded by Dental Advisor – an agency specialized in clinically evaluating dental products and serves as a trusted source for professionals around the world. The award was granted for the fourth consecutive year, which proves the efficiency of Whiteness Perfect.

Upon smiles all over the world, FGM solutions transform people's lives.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2008020/80598_Release_Internacional_Clareadores_1920x1920.jpg

 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-whiteness-line-by-fgm-stands-out-in-the-worldwide-market-301753607.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN22224 en US Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza best take home whitening gel stands out the Whiteness Dental Advisor as
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Putin si prepara ad altra guerra, non a pace"
News to go
Venezia, bassa marea record
News to go
Ex Ilva, Senato approva conversione decreto
News to go
Zelensky vs Berlusconi, Forza Italia: "Tiepida reazione Meloni"
News to go
Telemarketing, Garante: il 'no' dell’utente va registrato subito
News to go
Ancona, truffa per oltre 15 mln di euro: operazione 'Ghost Broker'
News to go
Champions League, stasera Inter-Porto
News to go
Russia-Cina, a Mosca Lavrov incontra Wang Yi
News to go
Pari Opportunità, Roccella: "Verso codice deontologico per le imprese"
News to go
Recovery Facility Fund, Ue: erogati 144 miliardi
News to go
Caso Saman, Nordio firma rogatoria per videoconferenza padre al processo
News to go
Ucraina, Biden: "In ballo i valori della democrazia"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza