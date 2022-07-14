Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:56 M5S, Calenda a Renzi: "Principale responsabile Conte 2 sei tu"

13:55 Al via 'Metamorfosi', nuovo sistema per allevare il baco da seta

13:51 Crisi governo e "Papeete 2", botta e risposta Di Maio-Lombardi

13:50 Covid, Premio 'A tutta donna' a tre primarie

13:29 Crisi Governo, Renzi: "Nulla giustifica oggi fine esecutivo"

13:25 Covid oggi Italia, Omicron 5 corre: "Salita al 70%"

13:13 Governo, sondaggista Masia: "Partita complicata, è già campagna elettorale"

13:10 Covid oggi Toscana, 5.594 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 14 luglio

13:01 Tabacco, Trippella (Pmi): 'Accordo di filiera per guardare al futuro, spingere su innovazione'

13:00 Caputo (Regione Campania): 'Con contratti filiera del tabacco si alza asticella redditività'

12:58 Patuanelli: 'Filiera tabacchicola ha visione, innovazione ed etica, è modello da replicare'

12:53 Omicron, Signorelli: "Sottovariante Centaurus? Virus ci tiene sulla corda"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The World First International Standard on Digital Documentation for Mechanical Products Generates Tens of Millions of Dollars in Direct and Indirect Economic Benefits Annually

14 luglio 2022 | 13.19
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Technical Product Documentation (TPD) - General Requirements of Mechanical Product Digital Manuals developed under the leadership of XCMG celebrates its third anniversary

XUZHOU, China, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The international standard ISO 21600 Technical Product Documentation (TPD) - General Requirements of Mechanical Product Digital Manuals ("the Standard"), developed under the aegis of XCMG (SHE:000425), global top three construction machinery manufacturer, has been serving as a guideline for everything and anything mechanical for over three years, generates over billions of yuan in indirect economic benefits annually. The world's first international standard on digital documentation for mechanical products has seen application in the R&D, operation and maintenance of a variety of equipment now in use throughout the construction machinery, aerospace, high-speed railway and military sectors.

With the Standard, production efficiency of equipment made following the guidelines of related manuals has been improved by over 300% while the quality of such manuals has been significantly improved, creating tens of millions of yuan in direct economic benefits annually. The set of requirements, once released, has been adopted by the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and several other countries as a national standard, as well as by the EU as the standard basis for digital document requirements and is expected to be included in the EU Machinery Directive in the near future.

"The Standard, for the first time worldwide, stipulates the process and method of developing digital manuals as well as the expression and transformation methods of three-dimensional information while integrating several data requirements, including data elements and modules, providing a set of systematic solutions for the development of global digital manuals," said Wang Min, Chairman and CEO of XCMG. "The solutions are available for the application and implementation of digital manuals throughout the life cycle of mechanical products."

As part of the development process, the project team coordinated the relationship between the Standard and ISO/IEC 82079 by applying to join the JWG16 working group with the intent of establishing and defining the boundary and reference relation between both standards. Joining GWG 16 facilitated the team's contacting relevant experts and answering their questions one by one through meetings and emails in order to get their support for the Standard.

At the same time, a number of notable international experts in the field of digital research were invited by XCMG to participate in specialized technical discussions on the Standard. Following unanimous recognition by experts from various countries around the world, the Standard was successfully developed and released as planned.

The Standard was derived from three key technologies: the 3D model-based service information expression technology that enables 3D visualization of the content in digital manuals; the heterogeneous system integration technology that allows for unique linking between each product and the corresponding electronic files; the electronic template mapping technology that enables one-time production and repeated use. The Standard has also significantly improved the guidance for the engineering application of digital manuals by providing a standardized method and path for the development, application and management of such manuals.

The project team has obtained three national invention patents, registered 10 software copyrights and published two papers on extended intelligence (EI) through research into the technologies used by the Standard.

As of June 2022, XCMG had formulated and released five national standards as well as 241 national and industry standards thanks to its long-term commitment to building digital and information technology capabilities alongside its competence in digital management control.

For more information, please visit XCMG.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1859336/image_1.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Auto_E_Motori Meccanica Altro Media_E_Pubblicita World First International Standard Dollars in Direct leadership World First International Standard on Digital Documentation for Mechanical Products Generates Tens of Millions
Vedi anche
News to go
Crisi grano, Guterres: "Passo avanti cruciale in colloqui Istanbul"
News to go
Cresce caos traffico aereo in Europa
News to go
Daniel Craig non sarà più James Bond, è caccia al sostituto
News to go
Sri Lanka dichiara stato emergenza dopo fuga presidente
News to go
Fukushima, Tepco condannata a risarcimento da oltre 94 mld euro
News to go
Caldo, nuova ondata di calore in tutta Europa
News to go
Autotrasporto, firmato decreto su compensi caro gasolio
News to go
Heathrow chiede a compagnie aeree di interrompere vendita biglietti per l'estate
News to go
Quarta dose over 60 e fragili, il piano per la nuova campagna vaccinale
News to go
Treviso, commissiona omicidio rivale in amore sul darkweb
News to go
Harrison Ford compie 80 anni
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza