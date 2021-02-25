Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 25 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 16:11
The World´s First Foldable 165-inch Micro LED TV - C SEED introduces the M1 Redefining Luxury and Style

25 febbraio 2021 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Following in the footsteps of the award-winning C SEED 201 TV, the brand new C SEED M1 takes the stage. This is the first foldable 165-inch Micro LED TV and the latest evolution in luxury AV technology

WIENER NEUDORF, Austria, 25 February 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C SEED proudly presents the revolutionary M1, marking a new state of the art package in TV technology and design: A sculpture-like column rises silently from the floor, unfolding an enormous 165" 4k Micro LED TV display with a high precision frame machined from a solid block of aviation-grade aluminum alloy to provide the ultimate TV experience.

The C SEED M1 - The World´s First Foldable 165-inch Micro LED TV, Credit: C SEED

4k Micro LED technology creates amazingly vibrant colors and a truly stunning resolution. A special screen surface treatment displays the all-important black deep and accurate like never before. In addition to on-board HDR Plus (High Dynamic Range), C SEED´s Adaptive Gap Calibration Technology (AGC) renders borders between the display´s wings totally invisible.

"Trendsetting contemporary uncluttered, free from all visual ballast. In these environments, big wall-mounted TV screens are an anachronism in modern interior design," says C SEED Managing Partner, Alexander Swatek. "Therefore, C SEED took a totally different path and came up with a revolutionary design."

Designer Stefan Pani created a smart, convincing frame design with an invisibly integrated high performance speaker system that rises silently from the ground, unfolds and then settles smoothly on a strikingly elegant base. Function follows form here, visually very coherent, luxuriously minimalist and with an exciting, progressively elegant tension.

The M1 smoothly continues the C SEED legacy that started with the award-winning C SEED 201 TV by Porsche Design Studio.  Building upon almost a decade experience in designing and manufacturing luxury TVs for high end indoor, outdoor and marine applications, C SEED has again picked the uncompromising best in design, engineering and technology.

The C SEED M1 is available in four elegant colors and a choice of casings to match all tastes, space requirements and settings.

"The M1 provides unique entertainment in brilliant quality without compromising the character of a room – the one ideal solution for integrating large TV systems into spacious contemporary interior design", says C SEED Managing Partner Alexander Swatek. 

VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/fSfNzsY0LSU

C SEED M1 MEDIA KIT: https://www.cseed.tv/en/news-press/press.html

www.cseed.tv

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Contact: Lea Sepac Basic, Marketing Manager C SEED ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEMS GMBHM +43 676 704 7999 LSB@CSEED.TV 

The C SEED M1 - The World´s First Foldable 165-inch Micro LED TV, Credit: C SEED

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443145/CSEEDM1_Tiger2.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443146/CSEEDM1_Back.jpg

