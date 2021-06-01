Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 00:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:25 Europei 2020, la lista dei convocati

23:06 Ristoranti, "regole 4 persone a tavola solo in zona gialla"

22:32 Raggi e la targa per Ciampi: "Errore grave, responsabile è stato rimosso"

21:58 Galli a cena fuori? "Certo, ieri all'aperto con Crisanti"

21:14 Comunali, botta e risposta Giorgetti-Tajani a vertice centrodestra

20:55 Superenalotto, oggi nessun 6 né 5+1: jackpot sale a 37,5 milioni

20:37 Scuola, il Presidente della Consulta Coraggio: "pandemia ne ha sottolineato importanza, come per cultura"

20:27 Haiti, rapito ingegnere italiano di 74 anni

20:12 Il presidente della Consulta Coraggio: "Festa Repubblica occasione rinascita dopo pandemia"

20:11 Covid, le mail segrete di Fauci: "Continue richieste di interviste da Italia"

20:00 Funivia Mottarone, tv tedesca: "Forchettone usato già nel 2014"

19:56 Roland Garros, Berrettini batte Daniel e va al secondo turno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

The World's Largest Charity Cryptocurrency ELONGATE Announces National Kidney Foundation Donation and Upcoming Projects

02 giugno 2021 | 00.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERN, Switzerland, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ELONGATE, the world's first charity crypto token has donated USD$150,000 to the National Kidney Foundation as part of their weekly charity donations. The National Kidney Foundation is driven by their passion and mission to be a lifeline for all people affected by kidney disease. NKF are pioneers in scientific research and innovation that helps focus on the whole patient through the lens of kidney health. The Foundation enhances lives affected by kidney disease through action, education and accelerating change. Elongate has now donated over USD$2,900,000 to various charities in just two months.

ELONGATE donates US$150,000 to the National Kidney Foundation.

Elongate has also announced several exciting upcoming projects such as the launch of a new website, merchandise, exchange, app, and NFTs. Following the token's ecosystem and mission, 80% of all proceeds will be going to charity. Elongate has a well-structured ecosystem that not only allows for large donations to charity, but it also rewards its holders a percentage of every transaction that occurs. Every time a purchase or sale happens, all existing holders receive a portion of the transaction fees. This token economics ("tokenomics") is a special highlight of the Elongate ecosystem.

Elongate has also hinted that the month of June will be a big one that is dedicated to its community. The token's Chief Marketing Officer, Gene Rhode, will be joining the weekly livestream on Sunday June 6, 12:00pm - 1:00pm for an open AMA on Twitch. The entire community is eagerly anticipating this appearance to see what all the buildup surrounding June 7, which was hinted to and teased across social media, is about. In a Twitter post, the CMO is quoted as saying, "Big things are coming. All our love for our community who has made this journey a blast! Bigger. Bolder. Global."

For more details about Elongate's charitable efforts, visit their Twitter and Instagram for constant updates, as well as tuning in to their weekly livestream via Twitch every Sunday at 12 PM EST.

Currently, Elongate consists of a community of over 465,000 holders, with a total following of more than 320,000 users across all its platforms and channels. For more information on Elongate, visit https://www.elongate.cc/

 

Media Contact:Gene Rhode Fuensalida Pantig gene.rhode@elongate.ccTwitter: @GeneRhodeChief Marketing OfficerELONGATE

ELONGATE Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1523239/NKF.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1493177/ELONGATE_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN96704 en US Altro Economia_E_Finanza Salute_E_Benessere Politica_E_PA over USD Unione Socialista Indipendente crypto token has donated World's Largest
Vedi anche
Due Bitcoin (38mila euro) per non rivelare la sua attività di modella su sito erotico, la denuncia
Ndrangheta, incendio per convincere il negoziante a vendere: 2 arresti
Funivia Mottarone, Tadini lascia il carcere: va ai domiciliari
Letta: "Con Salvini lavoriamo per Italia, alle elezioni ci divideremo"
Carla Fracci, feretro lascia chiesa San Marco tra applausi
Vaccino covid 12-15 anni, Palù: "Da Aifa ok dopo via libera Ema"
Fracci, l'omaggio del tram Atm
Prometteva di intervenire sul DNA umano, denunciata sedicente guaritrice
Giorgetti: "Nuova Alitalia partirà dopo l'estate"
Assalti ai bancomat con gli escavatori, 18 misure cautelari
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Fermati consapevoli da settimane del guasto"
Caso Regeni, legale famiglia: "Strada lunga, ma inizio di verità"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza