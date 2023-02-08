Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:52 Sanremo 2023, Sgarbi: "Blanco? Mi è piaciuta molto la sua autenticità"

17:48 Lecce, bimba di 2 anni in ospedale con febbre alta ma 'non è grave': muore dopo 3 giorni

17:00 Nuova scoperta nello spazio, il pianeta nano Quaoar ha un anello come Saturno

16:59 Roma, accoltellato a Termini per 20 euro: tre arresti

16:56 Sanremo 2023, Schillaci al festival per appello a prevenzione tumori

16:47 Ucraina, Zelensky a Parigi incontrerà Macron e Scholz

16:41 Ergastolo ostativo, Consulta restituisce gli atti ai giudici: la legge è cambiata

16:33 Concessioni balneari, in arrivo proroga di un anno

16:07 Covid oggi Lazio, 648 contagi e 5 morti: a Roma 374 casi

15:42 Grillo jr, madre della giovane che ha denunciato stupro: "Dopo era solo corpo che camminava"

15:29 Terremoto Turchia, Erdogan visita zone colpite e ammette: "All'inizio problemi nei soccorsi"

15:23 Sanremo 2023, Sisal: Mengoni saldo in testa seguito da Giorgia, Elodie e Ultimo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The world's oldest living lab rat points the way to rejuvenation

08 febbraio 2023 | 11.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

"Sima", a 47 months-old female rat, is being treated with E5, a treatment intended to recreate the circulatory environment of a young mammal; the maximum recorded lifespan for this species is 45.5 months.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An experiment led by Dr. Harold Katcher, one of the discoverers of the first breast cancer gene, is giving humanity hope of fulfilling the dream of undoing aging. While working at Yuvan Research Inc., he discovered which part of the blood of young animals controls the age of the organism, and tested it in eight Sprague Dawley female rats. "Sima" is the last survivor, but the age she has reached allows us to see a path for human rejuvenation. "Cellular aging is a cell non-autonomous process — it doesn't depend on the cell's history, but on its environment", states Dr. Katcher, Chief Scientific Officer of Yuvan, a startup based in California working on rejuvenation treatments.

This experiment is a follow-up to another experiment showing that Yuvan's therapy caused a 54% rejuvenation in male rats according to an epigenetic clock analysis performed by then UCLA professor Dr. Steve Horvath. Afterward, a Belgian non-profit, HEALES, decided to fund two lifespan studies, one using Yuvan's treatment, called "E5", and another one, led by Dr. Rodolfo Goya, professor at La Plata University (Argentina), using young rat plasma. Dr. Goya's experiment achieved moderate life extension. Yuvan's experiment is still ongoing as Sima is alive at 47 months of age.

Also, Sima and the other treated rats showed a grip strength 2.8 times higher than the controls. According to Dr. Goya, "muscular strength indicates prolonged healthspan." Sima is a Rattus norvegicus, a species with a maximum recorded lifespan of 45.5 months. Their average lifespan is 24-36 months. Yuvan's treatment started when the rats were already 24 months old and even so pushed the maximum lifespan of the species with a treated group comprising only 8 rats. 

The E5 production process is patent-pending, and the story of its discovery is captured in Dr. Katcher's book The Illusion of Knowledge. Yuvan is planning trials in other species before testing it in humans — in human terms, Sima is already 126 years old, considering 122.5 years as the human maximum lifespan. "Sima" means "limit/boundary/frontier" in Sanskrit, and by surpassing the lifespan limit of its species, it reminds us that human history is a history of surpassing limits.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1998424/sima_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-worlds-oldest-living-lab-rat-points-the-way-to-rejuvenation-301741791.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia lab rat points sima world's oldest living maximum
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky in visita a Londra
News to go
Mutui, prorogata scadenza domande Fondo Garanzia prima casa
News to go
Operazione Hydros, intercettate 81 balle di cocaina nel Pacifico
News to go
Usa recuperano resti pallone spia Cina
News to go
Migranti, affonda barcone in Grecia: 3 morti, 20 dispersi
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Mandare Pnrr riveduti entro 30 aprile"
News to go
Terremoto Turchia, Erdogan proclama stato emergenza per tre mesi
News to go
Alessandria, incidente al cantiere del Terzo Valico: morto operaio
News to go
Sanremo, Amadeus: "Mattarella in prima fila in sala stasera"
News to go
Migranti, lettera all'Ue: "Sistema asilo è fattore d'attrazione"
News to go
Bonus acqua potabile 2023, come funziona
News to go
Foggia, sfruttamento migranti baraccopoli: sequestrate 2 aziende
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza