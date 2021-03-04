Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Marzo 2021
12:17 Lombardia zona arancione rafforzata da oggi a mezzanotte

12:02 Covid Lombardia, a Viggiù vaccino per tutti: "Noi modello"

11:44 L'Etna 'accelera', nube lavica alta 12 km

11:42 Fondi Lega, Scillieri in aula: "Un po' di umanità per favore"

11:23 Covid Italia, Galli: "Forte preoccupazione per aumento casi"

10:46 Vaccino covid Sputnik, Ema avvia valutazione

10:23 Sanremo 2021, ascolti tv non decollano: dati seconda serata

10:03 Pd, Cacciari: "Crisi ha dimostrato che non sa che pesci prendere"

09:56 Blitz antidroga a Palermo, reddito di cittadinanza per 10 dei 14 arrestati

09:44 Scuola, Bianchi: "Percorsi individuali, non tutti in classe fino al 30 giugno"

09:07 Covid Germania, 11.912 nuovi contagi in 24 ore: sale incidenza

08:55 Mafia, boss di Cosa nostra Freddy Gallina estradato dagli Usa

The Xencelabs Pen Tablet: An Elevated Drawing Experience for Professionals

04 marzo 2021 | 10.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PORTLAND, Ore., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xencelabs, a recent newcomer to the industry, was founded by a group of experienced creative design professionals with a shared passion for designing a new class of digital drawing tools. Xencelabs (pronounced "sense") merges the ideas of human senses, innovation and a "laboratory" approach to experimentation and progressive product development.

Xencelabs digital drawing products was developed in collaboration with creative communities, including photographers, illustrators, motion-picture, TV and production artists, to closely match the traditional hand-drawing experience. The result is a digital tablet alternative ensuring the optimal mix of comfort, customization, ergonomics, intuitive use and compatibility with different devices and operating systems.

Xencelabs products are available in different configurations: Pen Tablet Medium and the Pen Tablet Medium Bundle with a Quick Keys™ remote option. The Quick Keys™ enables an easy-to-use interface.

Xencelabs digital drawing product

The new Xencelabs tablet offers a clean and minimalist design without unnecessary keys, enabling users to fully benefit from its 16:9 native aspect ratio. With only 8mm thickness, it features a seamless and gently curved palm rest for comfort. The tablet can be used wirelessly or with a USB cable.

The Xencelabs device is the only pen tablet that comes with two battery-free pens of different diameters. The thin pen has two buttons while the three-button pen accommodates for artists doing 3D work. Both pens come with an eraser, 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, 3 gram initial activation force, tilt recognition and virtually no lag.

The Quick Keys™ is an optional remote accessory to the Xencelabs device and offers five sets of eight keys – for a total of 40 customizable shortcuts per application. The OLED display on the Quick Keys™ shows the assignment of each key and can be used in a portrait or landscape mode.

Quick Keys Remote Xencelabs

The Xencelabs Pen Tablet includes the medium sized tablet, pen case with 2 pens, 10 extra nibs and nib extractor, a USB C adaptor, USB dongle and cable, a drawing glove and an all-in-one carrying sleeve. The bundle version includes the Quick Keys™ remote. 

XENCELABS is a company paving a new path with innovative professional digital design tablets. We are a group of digital design veterans with decades of industry experience, passionate about creating the best digital design solutions.

https://www.xencelabs.com marketinglobal@xencelabs.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1448760/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1448761/2.jpg

