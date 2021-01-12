Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 14:22

Therapixel receives the CE mark for its Artificial Intelligence-based software (AI) MammoScreen™

12 gennaio 2021 | 08.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

This cutting-edge technology assists radiologists in the interpretation of screening mammograms and allows them to diagnose breast cancer earlier and more accurately.

PARIS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapixel announced today that MammoScreen™ has successfully obtained the CE mark. After having received FDA clearance for commercial sales in the United States in March 2020, this AI solution is now available in the European market.

Therapixel is a French company specialized in the design and commercialization of AI-powered medical imaging software.

MammoScreen™ automatically analyzes screening mammograms and indicates suspicious mammograms and lesions to the radiologist. According to the probability of malignancy and the degree of confidence of the algorithm, the software assigns a unique "MammoScreen Score™" ranging from 1 to 10.

A clinical study conducted in 2019 and published in Radiology: AI, showed that radiologists assisted by MammoScreen™ have a better performance than without the software.

Moreover, MammoScreen™ helps to increase the interpretation speed of benign images, giving readers more time to focus on cases requiring more attention.

Already installed in 14 hospitals and radiology practices in France for clinical evaluations, MammoScreen™ has generated a lot of enthusiasm among radiologists. Physicians perceive it as an intuitive and easy-to-use tool that helps reassure themselves in the interpretation and avoid missing cancers.

Breast cancer is one of the most common and deadliest cancers in women worldwide, affecting 1 in 8 women in their lifetime. The earlier this disease is diagnosed, the more effective the treatment is.

"We are proud to have received the CE Mark. This brings us a step closer to our goal of reducing breast cancer burden worldwide by improving breast cancer screening," said Pierre Fillard, Therapixel's Founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

"I am confident that MammoScreen™ will not only increase radiologists' performance but will also improve the patient experience by reassuring women faster," stated Matthieu Leclerc-Chalvet, CEO of Therapixel.

About Therapixel

Therapixel is a French company specialized in the design and commercialization of AI-powered medical imaging software, with the goal of delivering pertinent information at the right time to healthcare professionals. Winner of the Digital Mammography DREAM Challenge in 2017, the global competition on breast cancer detection with AI, Therapixel has developed MammoScreen™, a software that helps with the interpretation of screening mammograms. With MammoScreen™, even experienced radiologists can improve their performance, feel more confident in their judgment and reassure women quicker. Find more at  www.mammoscreen.com

Contact:

Neliya Tumbeva

media@therapixel.com

www.therapixel.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1418252/Therapixel_Logo.jpg

