Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 09:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:36 Covid, l'immunologo: "Quarta ondata in autunno? Difficile fare previsione"

09:33 Renzi: "Covid? Gestione passata poco chiara"

09:21 Ddl Zan, Letta: "Favorevoli, ma aperti a confronto su nodi giuridici"

09:12 Meloni vs Speranza: "Sua gestione è disastro"

09:03 Caldo africano, temperature record sull'Italia: il meteo della settimana

08:55 Mascherine all'aperto, stop in zona bianca: regole

08:47 Minori stranieri non accompagnati, rapporto choc di Save The Children

08:11 "Sono gay": il coming out di Nassib, primo giocatore Nfl

08:10 Vaccini Covid, 92% di efficacia per il cubano Abdala

07:59 Covid, allarme Oms: "Nei Paesi poveri vaccini stanno finendo"

07:15 Mascherine all'aperto, stop dal 28 giugno in zona bianca

23:04 Euro 2020, Belgio e la super-Danimarca agli ottavi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches CE-IVD-Marked Next-Generation TaqPath COVID-19 2.0 Test

22 giugno 2021 | 07.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Updated version of highly sensitive and accurate COVID-19 PCR kit accounts for known and future viral mutations

INCHINNAN, Scotland, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the launch of a new CE-IVD-marked COVID-19 test. The TaqPath COVID-19 Fast PCR Combo Kit 2.0. expands Thermo Fisher's menu of highly accurate tests that detect active SARS-CoV-2 infections.

The kit uses an advanced assay design which compensates for current and emerging variants by using eight total targets across three genomic regions of the virus. This approach helps to ensure the test provides accurate results even as the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to mutate.

"COVID-19 variants can be more transmissible and potentially impact efficacy of diagnostics, vaccines and therapies, threatening to reverse progress made in the past year," said Manoj Gandhi, M.D., Ph.D., senior medical director, genetic sciences for Thermo Fisher. "We are working to empower our customers to prepare for the next stage of the pandemic by future-proofing our test design against likely mutations and to provide continued confidence in their results."

The TaqPath COVID-19 Fast PCR Combo Kit 2.0 test assesses raw saliva directly with a turnaround time of two hours to enable widespread, high-frequency testing. The first generation TaqPath COVID-19 CE-IVD RT PCR Kit and the TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit, which use a different assay design, respectively, received initial CE-IVD certification and Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2020.

For more information on the TaqPath platform, please visit: www.thermofisher.com/covid19evolved

About Thermo Fisher ScientificThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contacts

Mauricio MinottaDirector, Public Relations

Ariane Lovell

FINN Partners

Phone: +1 760-929-2456

Phone: +1 646-307-6317

E-mail: mauricio.minotta@thermofisher.com

E-mail: ariane.lovell@finnpartners.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
version versione PCR Updated version
Vedi anche
News To Go
Minori stranieri non accompagnati, rapporto choc di Save The Children
News to go
Vertice Draghi-Merkel, rapporto solido tra Italia e Germania
Galli-Storace, scintille ad Agorà sulle mascherine
Euro 2020, la giornalista Rai sommersa dai tifosi
Incendi nel palermitano, a fuoco diversi ettari di bosco
Strage Ardea: palloncini lasciati volare in cielo per ultimo saluto a David e Daniel
Droga, 6 tonnellate di hashish su veliero: 3 arresti
Draghi: "Vaccinazione eterologa funziona, la faccio martedì"
Di Battista: "Conte? Sa che per convincermi non servono poltrone"
Palù: "Vaccini mRna molto efficaci contro varianti covid"
Animali, le 10 regole 'salva vacanza' con gli amici a 4 zampe
Europei 2020, maxi sequestro piattaforme pirata online
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza