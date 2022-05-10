Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:05
comunicato stampa

#ThinkBeforeYouClick: Wasabi's IT Hero Nate Returns to Warn About the Dangers of Ransomware

10 maggio 2022 | 16.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

New PSA from Wasabi Technologies aims to help cybersecurity training resonate with a playful and supportive approach to ransomware traps

BOSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today launched a new security themed digital campaign, #ThinkBeforeYouClick, featuring IT Hero 'Nate' to warn about the dangers of ransomware. #ThinkBeforeYouClick marks the third installment in Wasabi's 'Nate' series, with Wasabi once again teaming with viral content creator Penn Holderness of The Holderness Family, along with Holderness Family Productions and digital marketing firm Walk West, to urge people to remain vigilant in the face of ransomware traps, using a playful and supportive multi-pronged concept.

The cornerstone of the campaign is Nate's latest music video, the "Ballad of Ransomware," in which he educates the public about common ransomware pitfalls like "clicking on something stupid," not updating passwords, falling for African prince email scams, or anything online that "seems too good to be true." Nate's signature style is used to break through the monotony of typical cybersecurity training that still has not helped slow down the number of ransomware attacks faced today. According to The Long Road Ahead to Ransomware Preparedness, a new Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) survey of IT and cybersecurity professionals, 79% of respondent organizations reported having experienced a ransomware attack within the last year.

"Cybercriminals extort millions of dollars every year through ransomware with no signs of slowing down. Any person with a computer is at risk for an attack, and that leaves businesses vulnerable every day. We need to find a more relevant way to communicate the danger of cybercriminals with employees at all types of organizations," said Julie Barry, Vice President of Global Brand and Communications, Wasabi Technologies. "Through Nate's voice and his fresh approach, we want IT teams to know that Wasabi has their backs. We don't just offer immutable cloud storage, but also educational resources that support their teams in the mission to combat ransomware in their organizations."

"Data is without a doubt a company's most valuable asset, and protecting that data from ransomware is a top priority for me and my team," said Kyle Burnette, Director of IT Infrastructure & Security, BrightStar Care. "What I love so much about Wasabi's #ThinkBeforeYouClick campaign is that it calls out the everyday cyber tricks in a funny, relatable way that holds people's attention and reminds them to think twice about their online interactions."

It's clear that ransomware is not a matter of if, but when. Protect yourself with proven security best practices, including regular ransomware awareness training and a robust backup and recovery strategy with i mmutable cloud storage. For more resources, visit wasabi.com/thinkbeforeyouclick and wasabi.com/ransomware.

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins.

Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and our blog.

Kaley Carpenter Inkhouse for Wasabi wasabi@inkhouse.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/525079/Wasabi_Logo.jpg

