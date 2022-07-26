Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 20:16
Elezioni 2022, oggi vertice del centrodestra

S&P conferma rating Italia, abbassa outlook su rischi per riforme

Dybala, Roma in delirio: presentazione da brividi - Video

Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 26 luglio

Covid partito da animali mercato Wuhan: studi cancellano dubbi

M5S, Crippa: "Mi dimetto da capogruppo alla Camera"

Elezioni 2022, Conte: "Su 2 mandati M5S non c'è diktat di Grillo"

Omicidio Chiara Gualzetti, 17enne condannato a 16 anni

Quarta dose, Pregliasco: "Fatta e non sono diventato blu, fatela"

Fontana: "Elezioni? Non cambio programmi, mi ricandido in Lombardia"

Covid oggi Basilicata, 958 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 26 luglio

Inps, ok a cassa integrazione se si superano i 35 gradi

comunicato stampa

THINKCAR Super Brand Day to Kick off; Big Day for OBDII device renew

26 luglio 2022 | 21.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ONTARIO, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super brand day of THINKCAR is coming. More than 310,000 fans will have a chance to win big coupons, multiple rewards only from August 1st to 3rd

The products participating in this super Brand Day are:

Thinkdiag, new version for Full System diagnostic, all car 15 reset service 1-year free OBD2 functions, ECU Coding, 4 in 1 live data, auto VIN, Bi-Directional/ Active Test.

ThinkCar Pro, full vehicle systems diagnoses functions: Get access to all systems including engine system, transmission system, TPMS system, ABS system, SRS system, EPB system, airbag system, power system, immobilizer system, chassis system, body module system, etc.

Thinkscan Max 2, OBD2 Professional Scanner. Full System Diagnoses with 28 Reset Function Bluetooth & Wifi Connection Android Touch Tablet.

Thinkscan Plus S7, a new generation of mid-to-high end DIY products based on Android system launched by THINKCAR, which can realize online upgrade of diagnostic software.

THINKTOOL Pros+, The modular high-end online editing intelligent diagnostic equipment developed based on Android system supports online editing functions for Mercedes-benz, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, Nissan, Ford, GENERAL Motors and other vehicle.

For more information on Brand Day, please check THINKCAR official store page of AliExpress : https://www.aliexpress.com/store/1101566981

THINKCAR has been adhering to the road of independent technological innovation, not afraid of challenges all the way forward, we have independently developed and upgraded our products for times. We always take creating value for customers as our mission, constantly achieve breakthroughs in product functions and constantly upgrade user experience. On August 1st, THINKCAR Super Brand Day is about to kick off. Let's check us out and enjoy the big event.

CONTACT: Thinkcar Official, official@thinkcar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866235/THINKCAR_brand_day.jpg 

in Evidenza