16:51 Covid oggi Campania, 7.614 contagi e 26 morti: bollettino 15 febbraio

16:46 Covid oggi Lazio, 7.407 contagi e 57 morti. A Roma 3.222 nuovi casi

16:42 Borghezio, Parlamento Ue nega immunità: verrà giudicato per lite su treno

16:37 Sport, Barbaro (Asi): "Intervento decisivo a sostegno del settore non è più procrastinabile'

16:20 Sofia Goggia: "Argento vivissimo, risultato straordinario" - Video

16:12 Covid oggi Basilicata, 867 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 15 febbraio

16:01 Crisi Ucraina, Putin: "Russia non vuole la guerra"

16:00 esclusivo Vanessa Ferrari: "Grandissima Sofia, risultato enorme e non scontato"

15:59 Covid oggi Vda, 93 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 15 febbraio

15:57 Ucraina, Draghi sente Zelensky: "Tenere aperto dialogo con Russia"

15:55 Report, avvocato Ranucci: "Fatturazioni fittizie? Mai fatte, ha bluffato per necessità inchiesta"

15:48 Covid oggi Sardegna, 2.927 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 15 febbraio

comunicato stampa

This "Galentine's Day", LILYSILK Celebrates Self-Care with a "Treat Yourself" Campaign

15 febbraio 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has launched its "Treat Yourself" campaign for "Galentine's Day", calling on women to give themselves - and their friends - more care and comfort. This coincides with LILYSILK's new logo that launched on January 1, which features a lily crown with a woman at the center, surrounded by abstract letters that evoke the soft curves of silk.

Everyday routines can leave many feelings overwhelmed, with self-care brushed aside. As part of the campaign, LILYSILK encourages women to make self-care a part of every moment and live to the superlative degree, with the softest, silkiest, and therefore greatest silk.

"At LILYSILK, we seek to inspire women to live spectacularly," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "We're driven by our mission to empower women and hope this campaign encourages greater self-care and the desire to live life to the fullest, every single day."

This year, LILYSILK is unveiling the concept of Galentine's Day, a blend of gal and Valentine's Day, in celebration of female friendships. As part of the special campaign, LILYSLK partners with the popular beauty brand Benefit Cosmetics for a joint giveaway from February 13 and the lucky winner will be announced on February 20. This is hosted on their respective Instagram accounts (@benefitcosmeticsuk and @lilysilk), with £300 worth of LILYSILK products and £300 worth of Benefit Cosmetics products up for grabs. By entering in the giveaway, participants have the opportunity to win some of LILYSILK's glossiest, softest, and most luxurious 100% silk products, including the Chic Trimmed Silk Pajamas Set, the Terse Envelope Silk Pillowcase, the Ideal Silk Sleep Eye Mask, and the 4 Pack Silk Hair Scrunchies Set.

On top of the brand collaboration, LILYSILK is also holding a special promotion. From now to February 17, customers can enjoy buy one, get one at 20% off on apparel, pillowcases, and scarves; meanwhile, there are discounts of up to 40% on sleepwear.

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is a world-leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacularly as well as more sustainably, driven by its care for its customers as well as the planet. For more information, visit www.lilysilk.com and follow @lilysilk on Instagram and @Lilysilk on Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1746039/This_Galentine_s_Day_LILYSILK_Celebrates_Self_Care_a__Treat_Yourself__Campaign.jpg

