Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:26 Scuola, Ciccozzi: "In aula senza mascherina esperimento, tra 20 giorni verifica"

10:09 Ucraina, media: "Russia sta acquistando razzi da Corea del Nord"

10:01 Giornali e cappotti sulle sedie, si può occupare il posto per altri?

09:52 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Con Meloni al governo niente liti"

09:37 "Ci giudicheranno i bambini": esce il libro intervista di Luigi Brugnaro

09:30 Gb, Johnson passa testimone a Truss: "Pieno sostegno"

09:25 Venezia 79, è il giorno di Gianni Amelio

09:23 Protesta studenti a Palermo, 'Stop a test ingresso a Medicina'

07:45 Pistoia, incastrato sotto trattore: muore 50enne

07:38 Strage Canada, trovato morto uno dei due autori: l'altro ancora in fuga

07:27 Us Open, Sinner vola ai quarti

07:16 Champions, Psg-Juve in tv e streaming: dove vederla

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Thoma Bravo to Expand Presence Internationally with Opening of London Office

06 settembre 2022 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

 

Irina Hemmers to Join Thoma Bravo as a Partner to Lead London Office

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced that it will be expanding its presence internationally with the opening of an office in London. Thoma Bravo's London office will join the firm's existing offices in San Francisco, Chicago and Miami, each of which have recently experienced tremendous growth.

As part of this expansion, Irina Hemmers will join Thoma Bravo as a Partner to lead and grow the London office and help deepen the firm's presence across Europe. The London office will serve as the firm's hub for U.K. and European deals and will allow Thoma Bravo to further access the region's rich ecosystem of innovative and fast-growing software and technology companies.

"Europe is a critical market for the growth of Thoma Bravo, and the launch of a London office represents a significant step forward in our ability to partner with some of the best software companies in the world as we continue to extend our investment strategy globally," said Orlando Bravo, a Founder and Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "I am delighted to welcome Irina to the firm and am confident that her extensive investing and leadership experience will help accelerate our international presence."

Hemmers will be joining from Inflexion Private Equity where she led the technology investment team as Partner and Head of Technology. Prior to that, she was a Partner at Apax Partners. Hemmers holds a BA in business administration and management from Tulane University, a master's degree in international economic and business studies from Leopold-Franzens Universität Innsbruck and an MPA in economics from Harvard Kennedy School.

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $122 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 380 companies representing over $190 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319547/Thoma_Bravo_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza opening of London Office London Office bravo Expand Presence Internationally with opening
Vedi anche
News to go
Strage Nizza, al via processo dopo 6 anni
News to go
Alluvioni Pakistan, un terzo del Paese è sott'acqua
News to go
Ucraina, Russia: "In lista nera anche Sean Penn e Ben Stiller"
News to go
E' caro scuola in Italia, ecco quanto si spende
News to go
Bari, sequestrati al porto 300mila prodotti contraffatti e non sicuri
News to go
Gb, Truss: "Taglierò le tasse"
News to go
Madre Teresa di Calcutta, il ricordo a 25 anni dalla sua morte
News to go
Ue-Ucraina, firmati 4 accordi
News to go
Scuola, ritorno in classe vicino: le date
News to go
Monaco '72, 50 anni fa il massacro degli atleti israeliani che scioccò il mondo
News to go
Gas Russia, Mosca accusa Ue per stop Nord Stream
News to go
Operazione antimafia, scattano 33 misure cautelari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza