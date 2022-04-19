Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 22:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:10 Cacciari a Cartabianca: "Patatrac Putin, Russia impantanata"

21:45 Vaccino covid, Speranza: "Secondo booster under 80? Possibile prima di autunno"

21:09 Mariupol, bombe su acciaieria Azovstal - Video

20:55 Sondaggi Francia 2022, "Macron 10 punti avanti a Le Pen"

20:37 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Biden: "Manderemo più artiglieria a Kiev"

20:29 Russia, ex funzionario Cremlino trovato morto con moglie e figlia

20:08 Guerra Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Ancora sanzioni contro Russia"

19:57 Maneskin e 'fuck Putin', bufera social dopo Coachella

19:25 Guerra Ucraina, call Biden-alleati: "Rafforzare isolamento Russia"

19:11 Russiagate, Conte: "Mai incontrato Barr, illazione collegarlo a Conte II"

19:10 Covid, Pregliasco: "Rischio varianti da voli Usa senza mascherina"

18:26 Terremoto oggi tra Firenze e Bologna di magnitudo 3.8

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Thomas J. Kent Jr., C.E.O. of Kent Global LLC, builds strategic joint ventures with Global Sovereign wealth funds

19 aprile 2022 | 20.37
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Global LLC has built strategic partnerships with some of the world's most influential sovereign wealth funds. Mr. Kent goes on to say that with the new alliance, we a have a better scope of funding for projects from real estate to oil and gas companies. The funding range is almost endless. A sovereign wealth fund is a state or nation owned investment fund that invests in real and financial assets such as stocks, bonds, real estate, precious metals or alternative investments. Mr. Kent has launched several joint ventures in the last 12 months but feels this is one of the most important ones he has forged as of date. He further states that with the wealth funds partnerships this truly makes him an international banker. Mr. Kent continues on to say that he looks forward to the next 5 years of growth with all funds involved.

About Kent Global LLC

Kent Global LLC is a New York-based Private International Consultancy and Investment firm.

With clients around the world from startups to governments. Kent Global LLC has assembled strategic contacts which include money managers and angel investors throughout the world.

Media ContactBack Office:Kent Global LLCInfo@kentgloballlc.net 646-207-6801

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN29467 en US Economia_E_Finanza Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza fund funds Sovereign wealth funds all funds involved
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 19 aprile
News to go
Vademecum per la gestione delle persone con diabete in arrivo dall'Ucraina
News to go
Ucraina, Unicef Italia: "Lavoriamo per riunire bambini a famiglie"
News to go
Cagliari, maxi operazione per truffa e riciclaggio
News to go
Coppa Italia, Inter-Milan oggi per il ritorno semifinali
News to go
Ucraina, "Russia attacca su fronte di 480 km"
News to go
50 anni di Interrail, 70mila biglietti gratis per i giovani
News to go
Ucraina, partita offensiva nel Donbass
News to go
Terremoto Campi Flegrei, nuova attività sismica
New to go
Banca mondiale taglia stime crescita globali
Formula 1, polemiche a Miami sul Gran Premio
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino: contagi e morti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza