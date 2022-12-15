Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 20:39
comunicato stampa

THOMAS SABO presents the Spring/Summer Collection 2023

15 dicembre 2022
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by ancient mythology, 1970s pop, Y2K trends and 1990s minimalism, THOMAS SABO presents a collection that takes you on a journey through time and space, exploring different styles and eras.

The creations open up colour worlds ranging from earthy tones in yellow and orange to vibrant turquoise and glamorous pink. With pieces ranging from opulent to simple to playful, the versatile collection for the coming season features new arrivals in the Sterling Silver, Rebel at heart, Charm Club, Eyewear and Watch lines as well as the curated TS Exclusive line.

TS Exclusive: Inspired by ancient coins and sunken treasures, the new Mystic Island collection is defined by its hand-crafted designs. Necklaces are strung with THOMAS SABO coins, reinterpreting the iconic symbol of the snake.

Sterling Silver: The Heritage Pink series gleams with hand-faceted stones in pink set in delicate necklaces, earrings and opulent cocktail rings.

Rebel at heart: Seize the day – Carpe diem! The Rebel Cliffs series artfully implements this motto. The primary symbol is the hourglass, which decorates all the pieces in stylised fashion.

Charm Club: Inspired by the Y2K trend, the Charming Pop series is one that adds new facets to the Charming collection. In three-dimensional design language that is reminiscent of big helium balloons, it features pastel-coloured hearts and flowers.

From 12 January 2023, the THOMAS SABO Spring/Summer Collection 2023 will be available in stores around the world, in the online shop at www.thomassabo.com and at selected retail partners.

http://www.apimages.com

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO has designed and sold watches and sunglasses, in addition to its core segment of handcrafted jewellery in 925 Sterling silver. Founded in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf, the company is represented in more than 70 countries worldwide, through its own flagship stores, points of sale, wholesale partners and the online store at www.thomassabo.com.

Sarina FörsterTel: +49-(0)9123-9715786Mail: s.foerster@thomassabo.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thomas-sabo-presents-the-springsummer-collection-2023-301704275.html

