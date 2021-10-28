Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 28 Ottobre 2021
09:39
comunicato stampa

THOMAS SABO receives certification from the Responsible Jewellery Council

28 ottobre 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THOMAS SABO is now a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC): The international jewellery brand is thus demonstrating its awareness of ethical principles as well as a corporate policy that is environmentally compatible and respects human rights. Prior to this, all THOMAS SABO business practices were successfully reviewed by an independent, external audit in accordance with the standards of the RJC Code of Practices.

Dr Gunnar Binder, CEO of THOMAS SABO: "The certification raises awareness of our responsibility and our respect for society and the environment as part of our corporate actions in accordance with the international standards of the OECD: in business partnerships and, in the future, even more so in our relationship with our customers and it will also serve as a compass guiding all employees".

THOMAS SABO has a strong cross-disciplinary presence in the industry and a global network covering more than 70 countries, and with this certification is joining other leading companies in the jewellery and watch industry. Founded in 1984, THOMAS SABO today designs and markets some 3,000 products in partnership with leading suppliers to the jewellery and watch industry.

Further information: https://unternehmen.thomassabo.com/responsibility-en.html

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO is one of the leading international jewellery companies, offering its versatile designs through selective and high-quality multi-channel distribution. THOMAS SABO has designed and sold watches since 2009 and sunglasses since 2019, in addition to its core segment of elaborately handcrafted jewellery in 925 Sterling silver. Founded in 1984 in Germany, the company is represented in more than 70 countries worldwide, through its own stores, wholesale partners and the online shop at www.thomassabo.com.  

 

Press contact

THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co. KGAndreas FreitagHead of Global PR & Communications+49912397150  press@thomassabo.com

https://www.facebook.com/ThomasSaboUK http://instagram.com/thomassabo http://twitter.com/THOMASSABO 

in Evidenza