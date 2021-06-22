Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 16:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:40 Omicidio Ciatti, scarcerato il principale indagato

16:36 Covid Emilia Romagna, oggi 44 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 22 giugno

16:34 Covid oggi Campania, 94 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 22 giugno

16:24 Covid oggi Lazio, 74 contagi e un morto: bollettino 22 giugno

16:19 Covid, EY: 'Italia è 5% più attrattiva per investimenti'

16:19 Sondaggi politici, per 65% pentastellati Conte ridarebbe slancio a M5S

16:15 Feltri: "Carcere per giornalisti assurdo, disgustato da incapacità Parlamento"

16:15 Firenze, scomparso bimbo di 21 mesi nel Mugello: ricerche in corso

16:13 Europei, Feltri: "Polemica su chi non si inginocchia grave manifestazione di imbecillità"

16:09 Covid, Pregliasco: "Ignobile che medici non vogliano vaccinarsi"

16:07 Euro 2020 e variante Delta, finale a Wembley: dubbi degli esperti

16:02 Simon Cracker: "La mia moda upcycling tra i ricordi di Romagna"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Thule Group Boosts Business Sustainability with Emerald's Elastic Suite

22 giugno 2021 | 15.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Digital Technology Rollout Enhances Print Free Wholesale Merchandising

DENVER, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Holding, Inc. (Emerald) today announced that Thule Group, a leading global company of products for sports and outdoor activities, has deployed Emerald's Elastic Suite digital catalog solution to enhance the sustainability of their B2B sales and marketing programs.  The move builds upon Thule Group's strong commitment to print-free digital wholesale merchandising by introducing a more integrated, targeted and curated purchasing process with the group's retail partners. 

"At the Thule Group, we are very excited to further our sustainability efforts by seeking out partners that not only share our vision and values but who help us build upon our ongoing legacy of environmental stewardship," said Schuyler Horton, Vice President of Sales and Service. "While we've already been using digital catalogs, we encountered some limitations which required custom print runs.  Thanks to our partnership with Elastic and the flexibility of their platform, we've been able to expand our capabilities and create dynamically segmented digital catalogs and offer the right product mix to our unique retail customers and channels – eliminating the need to print." 

Thule Group is a longtime member of the UN Global Compact and the company's sustainability efforts conform to the Global Reporting Initiative's principles and guidelines. The rollout of Elastic is consistent with Thule Group's decision to join the internationally renowned Science Based Targets Initiative in support of the Paris Agreement to combat climate change.  As a result, the company is setting even clearer goals for its continuous long-term work to reduce its own and suppliers' greenhouse gas emissions. 

"It is a privilege for the entire Elastic team to partner with a legendary global leader in sustainable manufacturing like Thule Group, and assist them in optimizing the efficiency of their B2B sales programming," said Johan Westerholm, General Manager Europe, Elastic Suite. "We are actively engaged with Thule Group, helping them create a more curated approach to their wholesale merchandising while achieving a higher level of B2B sales segmentation with specific target retailers." 

Custom wholesale digital product catalogs via Elastic will now be seamlessly shared with Thule's global network of retailers. Thule Case Logic and SportRack brands will be included in the rollout to company sales reps.  Worldwide deployment of Elastic covers Thule Group's regions of EMEA, North America and Asia.

Media Contact:       

Kenny Thomas, kenny.thomas@emeraldx.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Enhances Print Free wholesale merchandising Thule Group Boosts Business Sustainability merchandising Thule
Vedi anche
News to go
Discoteche riaperte dal 10 luglio, criterio Green pass all'ingresso
News to go
Euro 2020, Uefa e Gb dicono no a Draghi: finale a Wembley
Incidente A1, fiamme e fumo sull'autostrada: le immagini - Video
News to go
Euro 2020, Italia-Austria agli ottavi di finale
New to go
Mascherine all'aperto, il Cts decide sull'obbligo
News to go
Covid Italia, 495 contagi: mai così pochi da agosto 2020
News to go
Italia zona bianca, allarme movida: le regole dei sindaci
News To Go
Minori stranieri non accompagnati, rapporto choc di Save The Children
News to go
Vertice Draghi-Merkel, rapporto solido tra Italia e Germania
Galli-Storace, scintille ad Agorà sulle mascherine
Euro 2020, la giornalista Rai sommersa dai tifosi
Incendi nel palermitano, a fuoco diversi ettari di bosco
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza