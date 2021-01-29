Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 29 Gennaio 2021
TI Fluid Systems Launches Innovative HEV Plastic Fuel Tank Technology With Volkswagen

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS), a leading global supplier of automotive fluid systems technology, announced today that it will provide a new generation of plastic fuel tank design capable of meeting the stringent pressure demands within a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) vehicle. This plastic fuel tank recently launched in volume production with Volkswagen China on the Passat and Magotan Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) models, with a planned adoption across a wider range of global platforms.

This innovative technology represents the culmination of extensive design and collaborative development, including rigorous testing and vehicle evaluations by VW and TIFS development teams across China and Europe. Traditionally, conventional fuel tanks operate at atmospheric pressure, however, the new generation HEV models are expected to resist cyclic pressure up to 400 mbar when in certain full electric driving modes. To resist in-tank pressure, the new design solution introduces over-molded ball pins with snap-fit column structures that use TIFS's patented split parison blow molding manufacturing process. TIFS has confirmed that the technology release provides a light-weight plastic solution for HEVs that overcomes the disadvantages of competitor internal tank welded structures.

"TIFS's strategic initiatives to address new growth within the electrification mega-trend includes supporting all vehicle types with innovative product solutions. This includes global HEV platforms. Our innovative plastic fuel tank technology allows OEMs to tune the HEV performance driving cycle for optimum EV efficiency and performance," stated Bill Kozyra, President and CEO.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market. With nearly 100 years of automotive fluid systems experience, TI Fluid Systems has manufacturing facilities in 108 locations across 28 countries serving all major global OEMs.

For more information, visit www.tifluidsystems.com.

