Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 20:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:31 Saldi estivi al via, spesa media di 171 euro a famiglia

20:25 Serie A, club chiedono incontro con Draghi: "Crisi insostenibile"

19:52 Euro 2020, Ucraina-Inghilterra: annullati biglietti venduti in Gb dopo il 28 giugno

19:33 I numeri del turismo in Italia

19:28 Vaccino Pfizer e Moderna, Figliuolo alle Regioni: "A luglio dosi invariate"

18:47 Covid Sicilia, oggi 137 ncontagi e 4 morti: bollettino 1 luglio

18:40 Covid, Galli: "92mila morti da quando secondo alcuni virus era morto"

18:15 Da innovazione a inclusione, 6 progetti per rafforzare la sanità

18:13 Incastrato da Dna 14 anni dopo stupro: condannato a 13 anni

18:08 Variante Delta, in Gran Bretagna nuovo picco di contagi: quasi 28mila in 24 ore

18:03 Covid oggi Lombardia, 136 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 1 luglio

17:58 M5S, Gene Gnocchi: "Grillo tornato al varietà con nuovo format 'Te lo do io il Movimento'"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Tianjin Haihe Media Group presents the story of Zhang Boli in fighting COVID-19 with TCM

01 luglio 2021 | 18.26
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TIANJIN, China, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2020, Zhang Boli was awarded with the national honorary title "the People's Hero" by the Chinese central government for his outstanding contribution to the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

 

The decision was made to commend people who have made outstanding contributions in the fight, and carry forward their dedication and other noble qualities.

This short documentary was produced by Tianjin Haihe Media Group, which told Dr. Zhang's story of his battle against COVID-19 during the pandemic. In 2020, Zhang Boli, 72, helped the medical community recognize the value of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) by leading an expert team to treat COVID-19 infections in Wuhan, China's frontline in the battle against the novel coronavirus disease.

As head of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Zhang arrived in Wuhan, capital of central China'sHubei Province, on January 27, the third day of China's Lunar New Year and the fifth day into the megacity's lockdown for pandemic control.

Zhang Boli and over 300 other doctors formed a TCM medical team. They were stationed at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan's Jiangxia district using TCM decoctions with other treatments such as massage, acupuncture, and physical exercises from Tai Chi and Baduanjin, a traditional aerobics form, to treat COVID-19 patients.

With Zhang's pioneering practices, TCM treatment has been given to 90 percent of COVID-19 patients in Wuhan, helping to relieve symptoms, slowing disease progression, and boosting recovery.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1556230/Tianjin_Haihe_Media_Group.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1556228/Tianjin_Haihe_Media_Group_Logo.jpg

 

Tianjin Haihe Media Group

 

Contact:Jane ChengTel.: +8610-68996566E-mail: 1163514639@qq.comYouTube link: https://youtu.be/-ODsnxuR-VQ

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN31000 en US Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Altro Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Tianjin Haihe media group his outstanding In September 2020 media group
Vedi anche
Vaccini, Ema: "Con due dosi protetti contro variante Delta"
Saldi estivi al via, spesa media di 171 euro a famiglia
News to go
Euro 2020, Uefa conferma: "Le restanti partite nelle sedi previste"
News to go
Green Pass europeo, von der Leyen: "Simbolo Europa aperta e sicura"
News to go
Covid, Oms: "In Europa rischio nuova ondata"
News to go
Draghi: "Pandemia non è finita ma l'economia è ripartita"
News to go
Assegno unico figli 2021, domanda da oggi 1 luglio
News to go
Volevano instaurare nuovo ordine mondiale nazi-fascista: misure per quattro 20enni
News to go
Green Pass europeo al via
News to go
Laureati, occupazione e stipendi: ecco la classifica
News to go
Via libera al decreto lavoro
News to go
Sedicenne uccisa, il giovane fermato resta in carcere
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza