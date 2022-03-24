Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 24 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 17:23
17:22 Covid, da Ema via libera a primo monoclonale preventivo

17:14 **Ucraina: Zan (Pd), 'per transgender dramma nel dramma, in contatto con Farnesina per aiuti'**

17:07 Ucraina, ambasciatore Kiev a Varsavia: "Russia prepara attacco a Polonia"

17:05 Fedez, Lenzi: "Più chance se tumore neuroendocrino scoperto presto"

17:01 Spazio, Simonetta Di Pippo direttore See Lab Sda Bocconi: "Sarà centro di eccellenza globale"

16:44 Covid oggi Lazio, 9.235 contagi e 20 morti. A Roma 4.576 nuovi casi

16:44 Giochi, Marino (Comm. inchiesta): "Necessario uniformare normativa a livello nazionale"

16:35 Covid oggi Piemonte, 3.086 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 24 marzo

16:31 Cosa significa davvero pagare il gas in rubli

16:22 Covid oggi Fvg, 1.240 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 24 marzo

16:21 Covid oggi Campania, 8.828 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 24 marzo

16:20 Giochi, ricerca Bva Doxa: "Il distanziometro genera un diffuso scetticismo"

comunicato stampa

Tianyuan Construction Group to Complete China's Longest Bridge Jacking Reconstruction Project

24 marzo 2022 | 14.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Beijing Road Yihe Bridge and Cross-strait Interchange Engineering Project Is about to Complete within This Year

LINYI, China, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianyuan Construction Group, one of China's top 500 construction companies, will complete the renovation of Yihe Bridge, located on Beijing Road in Linyi city, Shandong province, in early April, concluding China's largest and longest bridge jacking reconstruction project by area and length respectively.

Located on Beijing Road in the south of the city, Yihe Bridge was 1,210.72m-by-23m with a jacking height of 1,050m. After renovation, it will be 1,792m-by-52m.

"The successful completion of the Beijing Road Yihe Bridge jacking project will greatly ease the traffic situation between Beicheng New District and Hedong District," said Li Baoqiang, whom is in charge of the reconstruction project from Tianyuan Construction Group.

Reconstruction involves the simultaneous lifting of two new 15m-wide bridges on the north and south sides of Yihe Bridge. The entire upper structure of the old bridge will be lifted by 2.57m. The lifting of the northern and southern sections was completed in November 2021 and February 2022 respectively.

Currently, the cover beam of the southern section is being heightened and is on track for completion in early April. The entire project is planned to complete before October 1, 2022, which will ensure that traffic on both sides of the Yi River is smooth, spurring the regional economy.

Main challenges faced

In order to ensure safety during the bridge jacking process and ensure that equipment is stable, 19 sets of limiters were installed on the bridge deck, preventing vertical and horizontal displacement of the beam body during the jacking process.

Beijing Road Yihe Bridge was lifted via an alternate lifting process. This process involves two sets of jacks being lifted synchronously underpinned by support. This method allows for continuous lifting of the entire jacking process, ensuring efficiency and control. Furthermore, a PLC hydraulic synchronous control system was incorporated to ensure synchronization and structural safety.

Reasons for bridge jacking

As Beijing Road Yihe Bridge is a transportation hub connecting New Beicheng and Hedong districts, it is important that it functions well and safely. Bridge jacking is essential for the repair and maintenance of bridges.

In November 2019, dynamic and static load tests were carried out on Beijing Road Yihe Bridge. The tests showed that the bridge met bearing capacity requirements and had sufficient safety reserves. Therefore, there was no need to demolish the old bridge.

To meet flood control requirements, in which the minimum elevation of the bottom beam has to be 0.8m higher than the 100-year flood level of 72.36m, the superstructure of the old bridge also had to be raised by 2.57m.

Furthermore, the current bridge is supported by a 30m-wide simple support box girder. However, as there are many piers and columns under the bridge, a 60m-wide girder was recommended instead for a better bridge view.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773118/video.mp4

 

