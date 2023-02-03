Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 03 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:04 Ucraina, Germania autorizza invio anche dei Leopard 1

13:03 Anarchici, giudice Salvini: "Sono 'hacker' della società, difficili da fermare"

12:55 Cospito, "chiarire ruolo Pd e presunto piano elimina 41bis": interrogazione FdI

12:55 Alfredo Cospito dice no ad alimentazione forzata: "Non mi fermo"

12:20 Covid oggi Toscana, 285 contagi e un morto: bollettino 3 febbraio

12:13 Pallone spia cinese nei cieli Usa, i precedenti

12:04 Roby Facchinetti rapinato: "35 minuti terribili"

11:44 Sondaggio politico: FdI sempre in prima posizione, Pd recupera un punto

11:37 Piano pace Usa con 20% Ucraina a Russia, Cremlino: "Una bufala"

11:26 Ascolti tv, Juve-Lazio vince prime time

11:25 Usa-Russia, Nato: "Mosca mina nuovo trattato Start, rispetti obblighi"

11:13 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Fine Kiev inevitabile, Occidente assisterà alla sua morte"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR THE 15TH EDITION OF FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS #ABUDHABIGP

03 febbraio 2023 | 12.16
LETTURA: 3 minuti

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the start of the 2023 Formula 1 season, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM) today announced tickets are on sale for the 15th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2023.

The 23rd and final race of the 2023 season will take place from 26-29 November at Yas Marina Circuit, closing out the longest season in the sport's history. The #AbuDhabiGP weekend, spread across four days will see a unique line-up of incredible sport on track, complemented with a world-class line-up of entertainment and hospitality experiences across the Yas Island circuit.

Following a record-breaking #AbuDhabiGP weekend in 2022 that saw the largest ever crowds attend, and to reward loyal fans, organisers have confirmed that early ticket purchasers will avail the 'early bird' discount of up to 20 per cent off selected tickets whilst availability lasts. The event has already seen unprecedented demand for 2023 tickets, and those looking to attend should act quickly to avoid disappointment.

Tickets for the 2022 edition saw record-breaking sales, with tickets selling out faster than ever before. This year will see not only a thrilling finish to the longest-ever F1 season and stunning twists in the Formula 2 and Formula 4 support categories, but also an incredible line-up of global music superstars and a range of world-class hospitality experiences across the four-day weekend.

In addition to gaining access to their respective day at the circuit, #AbuDhabiGP 2023 ticket holders also get to enjoy the evening's concert as well as free entry to one of Yas Island's fun-filled adventure parks, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, or Seaworld Abu Dhabi, with the offer running across the #AbuDhabiGP weekend from 22nd to 27th November for ticket holders.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: "It is a proud day as we announce that tickets for the 15th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX are on sale, earlier than ever before. Following a record-breaking 2022, which saw record crowds attend the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, we were thrilled to witness the demand for tickets from our international fanbase, and the start of the season presents a unique opportunity to ensure our fans locally and from around the world are able to purchase their tickets and plan for the season ahead."

"For 2023, we were delighted to work closely with our partners and neighbours on Yas Island to introduce a number of benefits for race goers, to help build the ultimate Yas Island destination experience. Fans will get access to an incredible After-Race Concert at Etihad Park and a day at one of the Island's world-class adventure parks, alongside four days of racing at their Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, all as part of the ticket. There will be more to announce over the coming weeks so stay tuned."

Following the introduction of fan-favourite experiences across race weekend, including the new North Straight Grandstand and Deck at Nine, which runs along the Marsa South Corner, there are a range of flexible choices for race goers to maximise their weekend at this year's #AbuDhabiGP. This includes the popular 'multi-grandstand' and 'multi-Yas Suite' ticket, where guests have the choice of experiencing different parts of the venue across Race Weekend.

With more exciting announcements to come, fans can find more information on how to secure their seat at the region's biggest sports and entertainment event at: www.yasmarinacircuit.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1995586/Abu_Dhabi_Motorsports_Management.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1995587/Abu_Dhabi_Motorsports_Management_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tickets-now-on-sale-for-the-15th-edition-of-formula-1-etihad-airways-abudhabigp-301738265.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport Turismo Turismo Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Formula 1 season Formula 1 FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS grand prix
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, soccorso barchino: a bordo 8 cadaveri
News to go
Usa, pallone spia cinese sorvola base con missili nucleari
News to go
Bce, Confesercenti: "Con aumento tassi rischio maggiori costi imprese"
News to go
Germania, bilaterale Scholz-Meloni
News to go
Province, Corte Conti favorevole a ritorno a voto popolare
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen a Zelensky: "Ricostruiremo insieme questo bel Paese"
News to go
Congo, il Papa ai giovani: "Da vostre mani può venire pace"
News to go
'Ndrangheta, era latitante dal 2006: arrestato in Francia Edgardo Greco
News to go
Qatargate, Parlamento Europeo revoca immunità a Cozzolino e Tarabella
News to go
Cospito, chiamata anonima al 'Carlino' minaccia attentato a Bologna
News to go
Bonus barriere architettoniche, le info
Messina Denaro, la bonifica del covo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza