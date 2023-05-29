Tidetron Shines at Future Food Asia 2023, Securing Award for the Fastest Growing Agrifood Biotech Startup in China

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th edition of the Future Food Asia (FFA) conference wrapped up in May, culminating in a resounding triumph for Tidetron Bioworks Technology Co., Ltd. The company's exceptional performance in the Agrifood biotech industry earned them the coveted title of the "Fastest Growing Agrifood Biotech Startup in China." Zhang Zhiqian, the Founder and CEO of Tidetron, was presented with this accolade in recognition of their groundbreaking biomanufacturing platform.

Zhang Zhiqian's visionary approach, and Tidetron's outstanding achievements, solidified its position as an industry frontrunner. In addition, their commitment to long-term objectives, such as production efficiency and increased capacity, underscored the paramount significance of synthetic biology in biomanufacturing.

Within 18 months, Tidetron developed an impressive repertoire of 50 unique products, with the majority successfully entering the commercial market. Zhang Zhiqian attributed the company's remarkable success to their unwavering dedication to delivering rapid results without compromising quality. This ability has enabled Tidetron to seize numerous business opportunities and exemplifies how innovation can effectively address the complex challenges faced by the protein industry.

During the conference, Dr. Ismahane Elouafi, the Chief Scientist at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), emphasized the intricate nature of our global food systems and the imperative of considering local contexts and needs. Tidetron's extraordinary achievements resonated with this vision, showcasing how innovation can tackle the complex protein challenge effectively.

In his heartfelt speech, Zhang Zhiqian humbly reflected upon his modest beginnings and passionately expressed his profound aspiration of leveraging synthetic biology to benefit as many individuals as possible. This mission infuses his life's work with purpose and meaning, driving Tidetron's ongoing pursuit of excellence.

The Future Food Asia (FFA) was an exceptional platform to showcase Tidetron Bioworks' pioneering efforts and recognize their substantial contributions to the Agrifood biotech sector. With an extraordinary growth trajectory and an unwavering commitment to innovation, Tidetron is poised to shape the industry's future with the hope of having a lasting positive impact on global food systems.

