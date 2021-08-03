Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 00:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:13 Governatore Cuomo accusato di molestie. Biden: "Deve dimettersi"

21:56 Antonio Pennacchi, chi era il 'fasciocomunista' che trionfò allo Strega

21:55 Covid Gb, oltre 21mila contagi e record morti da marzo

21:42 Covid, Bassetti: "Basta politicizzarsi, la scienza non deve prendere i voti"

21:18 Giustizia, ok della Camera alla riforma

20:49 E' morto a 71 anni Antonio Pennacchi, vinse lo Strega

19:45 Viviana Parisi, il marito: "Nelle ricerche hanno sbagliato tutto"

19:32 Sardegna zona gialla, assessori Sanità e Turismo: "Isola lontana da cambio colore"

19:31 Amministrative 2021, si vota il 3 e il 4 ottobre

19:23 Venetico ricorda Viviana e Gioele, il marito: "Vogliamo la verità"

19:13 Covid, sintomi di lunga durata rari nei bambini: lo studio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TIENS Group will Become a Global Participant in the Future Massive Health Industry

03 agosto 2021 | 16.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TIANJIN, China, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced proudly by TIENS Group's Chairman Li Jinyuan in the Health Industry Development Forum of the Belt and Road in the Post-pandemic Era held in Tianjin, China, TIENS Group is poised to become one of main global participants in the future massive health industry.

TIENS Group will Become a Global Participant in the Future Massive Health Industry (PRNewsfoto/TIENS)

This forum provides an opportunity for China and TIENS Group to show themselves to a broad international audience. It is reported that heavyweight guests like important managers of relevant international organizations, experts in the field of health, researchers in the professional fields of logistics and supply chain, etc. were invited to attend this forum.

Li Jinyuan, a Chairman of TIENS Group, said proudly to reporters that "Over the years, TIENS Group  has been deeply advancing the construction of the "Belt and Road" and invested a lot of energy to increase investment, and focusing on investment increase and market expansion in countries along "Belt and Road" with efforts. So far, TIENS Group has established branches in more than 110 countries and built up business markets in 224 countries and regions. it is important for us to have an ability to improve the living conditions of more than 47 million families around the world and promote their living standards."

TIENS Group has laid a solid foundation in Europe, and now hopes to further develop and grow. TIENS will be further driven to fulfill its commitment of "Healthy Mankind and Social Service" through TIENS high-end experience stores project in the future. Meanwhile, they plan to take advantage of Chinese enterprises' leading position in E-commerce over the years, and realize the global marketing and replacement in virtue of global cross-border E-commerce  for greater benefits.

Li Jinyuan said that TIENS Group will develop closer cooperation with enterprises from all over the world in the future, and better manage the relations in all areas, especially in sustainable development with commercial enterprises of different countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587130/1.jpg 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza massive Health Industry Health Industry Development Forum Tientsin Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Consob, aumenta la ricchezza degli italiani
News to go
Confcommercio, 2,5 milioni di giovani in meno al lavoro tra 2000 e 2019
News to go
Attacco hacker Regione Lazio, indaga anche antiterrorismo
News to go
Sardegna a rischio zona gialla, terapie intensive al 10%
News to go
Covid, nuove regole per le visite nelle Rsa
Riforma giustizia, Giachetti 'esplode' contro Pd e Leu - Video
Tokyo 2020, Tita: "Mi aspettano su Luna Rossa? Stiamo a vedere"
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, ancora una vittima: morta 40enne
Tokyo 2020, Irma Testa: "Bella medaglia, boxe ora è anche donna"
News to go
Traffico e rincari alla pompa, la denuncia di Codacons
News to go
Farmindustria, Campania regione più veloce nei pagamenti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza