Mercoledì 28 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 23:24
comunicato stampa

Tillotts Standardizes on Veeva Commercial Cloud Applications to Power Digital Engagement in Europe

Fast-growing specialty pharma selects Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to build a unified foundation for commercial excellence

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Tillotts Pharma AG is using Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to advance digital engagement in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. With these connected Veeva Commercial Cloud applications, the company can better coordinate relevant interactions with healthcare professionals (HCPs), delivering tailored and compliant multi-channel content.

"With Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats we gain a complete view of customers and content to enable relevant engagement across Europe," said Adrian Hill, global head of commercial operations at Tillotts. "We can now use real-time insights to quickly adapt and deliver the precise information needed for HCPs in each market."

Tillotts has been accelerating expansion into Europe since 2020 when it acquired a new product for the treatment of gastro-intestinal infections. As part of its digital engagement strategy, Tillotts is also using Veeva OpenData, embedding healthcare ecosystem reference data in Veeva CRM for real-time insights.

"Tillotts is leading the way toward commercial excellence, creating seamless collaboration between sales, medical, and marketing to better serve its customers," said Philipp Luik, vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva Europe. "With Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats working hand in hand, field teams have the engine to drive meaningful interactions."

Vault PromoMats combines digital asset management with medical, legal, and regulatory review to improve global reuse of content and maintain compliance from creation to distribution via multiple channels. Find out more about how Veeva is helping life sciences companies improve their customer experience through digital engagement.

For more on Veeva Commercial Cloud, visit: veeva.com/eu/CommercialCloud Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

Tillotts Pharma AG, part of the Japanese Zeria Group, is a fast-growing specialty pharma company with over 300 employees in Switzerland and abroad. Tillotts is dedicated to the development, acquisition, and commercialisation of innovative pharmaceutical products for the digestive system. Tillotts successfully markets its own products for the treatment of IBD and Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) as well as in-licensed products in around 65 countries through its affiliates within Europe and a network of gastroenterology-focused partners throughout the world.

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2022, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 39 and 40), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy WhittakerVeeva Systems+49 6950955486jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tillotts-standardizes-on-veeva-commercial-cloud-applications-to-power-digital-engagement-in-europe-301635302.html

