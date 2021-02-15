Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 20:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:34 Coronavirus Liguria, oggi 194 nuovi casi e 7 morti: il bollettino

20:01 Covid, Viola: "Variante inglese più contagiosa e più letale"

19:45 Ricerca, astrofisica Caraveo: "Ministra Messa farà valere il ruolo delle donne"

19:44 Governo Draghi, Fico: "M5S può disegnare l'Italia che verrà"

19:39 Digitale, Gay (Anitec-Assinform): "Aspettiamo piano ma nomina Colao apprezzata"

19:27 Transizione ecologica e digitale, Simoni (Human Technopole): "nascita ministeri segnale di fortissimo cambiamento"

19:19 Sci, Garavaglia: "Danni legati a scelte governo, subito indennizzi"

18:45 Governo Draghi, M5S verso assemblea congiunta: Grillo frena fronte no

18:37 Covid Lazio, oggi 760 nuovi contagi e 34 morti. Roma sotto 400 casi

17:57 Coronavirus Sicilia, 332 nuovi casi e 21 morti: il bollettino

17:46 Coronavirus Lombardia, oggi 945 nuovi casi e 35 morti: il bollettino

17:35 Covid Italia, oggi 7.351 contagi e 258 morti: bollettino 15 febbraio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Time Manufacturing Company Completes Acquisition of Ruthmann

15 febbraio 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WACO, Texas, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Time Manufacturing Company ("Time") has completed its acquisition of Ruthmann, a European manufacturer of aerial work platforms. Time is a global manufacturer of aerial lifts primarily for the electric utility, telecommunications, infrastructure, and forestry sectors. Time goes to market via several brands, including Versalift, Aspen Aerials and BrandFX. Headquartered in Gescher-Hochmoor, Germany, Ruthmann has a long history of manufacturing high-quality, truck-mounted aerial work platforms in Europe, going to market under the brands Ruthmann, Steiger, Ecoline, and Bluelift.

VERSALIFT is a leading manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, aerial lifts and other specialty equipment for power generation, transmission and distribution, investor-owned utility, telecommunications, light and sign, and tree care industries.

"Ruthmann brands stand for quality and reliability, and we are delighted to partner with Ruthmann to grow our respective businesses together," said Curt Howell, CEO of Time Manufacturing Company. "Together, Time and Ruthmann offer complementary products and services which allow both companies to better serve and to meet the demands of our global customers."

"This acquisition brings together two complementary work truck and high access equipment manufacturers, expanding our product offerings, and better serving our customers," said Rolf Kulawik, Managing Director. "We look forward to partnering with the Time team to realize the many opportunities that the combination offers both employees and customers alike."

The acquisition of Ruthmann is a significant step forward for Time Manufacturing Company in developing a robust product line that supports the many specialized access needs of telecommunications, electric utility and other essential end customers around the world. Time has international operations which represents a remarkable opportunity to expand and promote Ruthmann brands to a broader global audience.

The company will showcase its product lines across all brands at the following expositions, where the press is always welcome and invited to attend: 

The APEX Show - Maastricht, Netherlands, June 15-17, 2021

The Utility Expo - Louisville, KYSeptember 28-30, 2021

Media Contacts:  

USA                 

Brent Berger • +1(323) 791-3722 • brentberger@versalift.com

EUROPE           

Alexandra Ulbricht • +49 (0) 162 4009254 • alexandra.ulbricht@ruthmann.de

Time Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, cable placers, truck bodies, buckets, and other specialty equipment for electric utility, telecommunications, bridge inspection, tree care and other fleet-supported industries. Through Versalift, BrandFX, Aspen Aerials, Ruthmann, Steiger, Ecoline, and Bluelift brands, the company provides equipment to co-ops, municipalities, government agencies and corporations through its global network of facilities and distributors. Time Manufacturing Company now employs more than 1,600 associates worldwide.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/548217/Versalift_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
ICT AltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza several brands brands Ruthmann truck mounted aerial work platforms griffe
Vedi anche
Luciana Littizzetto e la lettera a Draghi: "Ci piaci, Mario..."
Che tempo che fa
Covid, Ricciardi: "Politica restia a dire la verità"
Conte, il saluto: via da Palazzo Chigi tra gli applausi
Governo Draghi, foto di gruppo: il 'backstage'
Torino-Bardonecchia, incidente con 25 auto: 2 morti
Conte lascia Palazzo Chigi, applausi e commozione
Governo, Draghi annuncia i ministri
Sky
MasterChef Italia, l'addio di Maxwell a giudici e compagni
Operazione Glaaki
'Spear phishing', scatta operazione della Polizia Postale
Villani (Cts): "Con dati di oggi pensabile riaprire regioni"
Governo Draghi, Tajani: "Spero astensione di Meloni"
Anticorpi monoclonali, Crisanti: "Non servono, soldi regalati"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza