14 aprile 2023
comunicato stampa

TOGETHER WIN FUTURE: FOTON HELD GLOBAL PARTNER CONFERENCE AT BEIJING CHINA

14 aprile 2023 | 14.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- April 11th to 14th, FOTON Global Partners Conference 2023 with the theme "TOGETHER WIN FUTURE" was held in Beijing, China. More than 110 core distributors from 23 countries around the world attended the event, which aimed to unite global strategic development directions and share the achievements of globalization.

On the 12th, FOTON MEGA SHOW was grandly opened with more than 100 commercial vehicle categories covering all series of commercial vehicles combination into a "W" type, covering fuel, hybrid, electricity and hydrogen fuel routes. It implies FOTON and global partners "win-win" development. In fact, FOTON has established a "SuperPowerTrain" with Foton Cummins, Foton ZF, CATL and etc., to enable fuel and new energy product upgrades. In fact, FOTON has achieved a leadership in Southeast Asia, Latin America and etc., ranked second in truck sales for 3 consecutive years and holds the market share in AMT heavy-duty trucks in Colombia, became the best-selling for three consecutive years In the Philippines for 7.5-ton light-duty truck model.

On the 13th, FOTON held the delivery ceremony of all-new pickup TUNLAND V to Mexico, which is also FOTON's 11 millionth vehicle. TUNLAND V is a high-performance pickup with hybrid power and a suspension structure of front double-wishbone and rear multi-link that meets the demands of strong off-road, high load-bearing capacity while maintaining luxurious driving comfort.

As the first to reach 10 million global sales in 2021 in the shortest time only 25 years, FOTON is empowering its full range of commercial vehicle products with its "ICE+BEV" dual-line strategy. Its new energy products including electric light trucks, VANS and buses have passed the WVTA EU certification, expanding into European countries such as Italy, Poland, and Spain. With over 1,400 electric buses delivery in Chile, FOTON has become the brand with the highest market share of electric buses in the Latin America.

FOTON's overseas IOV system was officially launched, providing functions of fleet management, location services, fuel consumption analysis, three-electricity analysis and TCO management for both fuel new energy products. The system will be first applied in Singapore, Chile, Australia, and New Zealand. With over 2.26 million connected vehicles, FOTON will empower global users' business value.

By accelerating the development through "platform + modular" strategies, driving the global commercial vehicle business development with an "ICE+BEV" dual-line strategy, FOTON is driving the growth of global users' value.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054205/TOGETHER_WIN_FUTURE.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/together-win-future-foton-held-global-partner-conference-at-beijing-china-301797606.html

