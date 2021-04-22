Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 12:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:22 Crisanti boccia pass verde: "Non ha senso, problemi etici e tecnici"

12:18 Concorso Comune Roma, c'è lo sblocco: prova digitale a giugno

12:16 Salvini: "Governo è saldo, ma se qualcuno sbaglia devo dirlo"

12:13 Superlega, Ceferin ancora contro Agnelli: "Bugiardo"

12:01 Video Grillo, la 5S Macina attacca Bongiorno: ira Lega

11:33 Recovery, la bozza del piano da 221,5 miliardi

11:22 live Covid Italia oggi, bollettino regioni: dati e contagi 22 aprile

11:17 Brumotti, Rubio e il Quarticciolo: caso su Twitter

11:10 Covid, Fauci: "Vaccini non sono via d'uscita, continuare con misure"

11:06 Covid Toscana, oggi 1.041 contagi: bollettino 22 aprile

10:51 Pioggia su mezza Italia, caldo e sole nel weekend 24-25 aprile

10:38 La rivincita del vinile, dopo 30 anni vendite superano quelle del Cd

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Tokiwa Phytochemical Co., Ltd. Announces New Cutting-Edge Study Supporting Benefits of SIRTMAX (R) on Healthier Life Expectancy

22 aprile 2021 | 08.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAKURA, Japan, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokiwa Phytochemical Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Tokiwa"), Japan, is excited to announce the publication of a joint research project with the University of Tokyo on a proprietary extract of "Kaempferia parviflora" (SIRTMAX (R)), commonly known as black turmeric.

The study titled "Quercetin 3,5,7,3′,4′-pentamethyl ether from 'Kaempferia parviflora' directly and effectively activates human SIRT1" was published in "Communications Biology" magazine. The study led by Tokiwa and Professor Koji Nagata reveals that quercetin 3,5,7,3′,4′-pentamethyl ether (KPMF-8), an active compound of SIRTMAX (R), directly binds with SIRT1 protein and activates SIRT1 far effectively than resveratrol (well-known SIRT activator). KPMF-8 interacts with SIRT1 directly and stimulates SIRT1 activity by enhancing the binding affinity of SIRT1 with its substrate, Ac-p53 peptide. The binding affinity between SIRT1 and Ac-p53 peptide was enhanced 8.2-fold by KPMF-8, but only 1.4-fold by resveratrol. Furthermore, intracellular SIRT1 activity was promoted 1.7-fold by KPMF-8 but only 1.2-fold by resveratrol.

Why SIRT1 activation? The "Sirt1 gene," aka the longevity gene, recharges mitochondria, which tend to wind down with age. In fact, SIRT1 contributes to human longevity by regulating different cell-survival pathways, including delaying replicative senescence, suppressing inflammation and increasing resistance to hypoxic (oxygen-deprived) and heat stress. Considering its vital functions, any substance that can activate SIRT1 is of great interest.

KPMF-8 is a component of SIRTMAX (R), which is non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, halal, and kosher ingredient. What's more, SIRTMAX (R) is 5 times more potent than resveratrol in activating SIRT1. With further validation by this new publication, in addition to its existing evidence, SIRTMAX (R) is poised to be in high demand to support a healthier life expectancy via its promising properties.

About Tokiwa Phytochemical Co., Ltd.

Tokiwa was founded in 1949 in Chiba, Japan. Being the first Japanese company to specialize in phytochemistry, the company has been manufacturing numerous plant extracts while tirelessly researching their efficacies. With this exciting news, Tokiwa plans to further expand its business and make contribution to human health. For more information, please visit: https://www.tokiwaph.co.jp/en/

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Tokiwa Phytochemical Co. Ltd. Co. Ltd. Announces New Cutting Edge Study Supporting Benefits of SIRTMAX hereinafter Tokiwa Giappone
Vedi anche
Sileri: "Coprifuoco alle 23? Aspettiamo 2 settimane"
Vaia: "Continuiamo ad aprire, diamo coraggio a italiani"
Johnson & Johnson, Breton: "Da Ema buona notizia, accelera vaccinazione"
Lombardia zona arancione, Fontana: "Zona gialla possibile"
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
Riaperture, Draghi e 'rischio ragionato': cosa ha detto in conferenza stampa
Pedopornografia online, adescavano minori via chat: 6 denunce
Crozza-Salvini contro Speranza causa di tutti i mali
Riaperture, Draghi: "Bassa probabilità che si torni indietro"
Parcheggio complicato e finale a sorpresa, il video spopola
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza