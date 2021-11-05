Toko Token (TKO) Targets Travellers Worldwide by Partnering with Travala.com

TKO token holders now can book over 3,000,000 travel products in 230+ countries, further expanding TKO utilities

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toko Token (TKO), the native utility token of Tokoscape, a complete crypto ecosystem that spans a crypto assets digital exchange (Tokocrypto), an offline community hub (T-Hub) and a NFT marketplace (TokoMall), partners with Travala.com, the world's top cryptocurrency-friendly online travel booking platform, to integrate Toko Token (TKO) on Travala's website. With this integration, TKO holders can use the token to book over 2.2 million hotels and homes, 600+ airlines, and 40,000+ activities in more than 230 countries on Travala's online platform.

Launched through Binance Launchpad to a record-breaking reception on 7 April 2021, Toko Token (TKO) is the first local Indonesian crypto project to operate based on a unique hybrid token model which combines both CeFi and DeFi utilities. The addition of Travala's platform to TKO's range of utility further propels TKO's mission to fulfil the full potential of the utility by expanding TKO's suite of use cases.

"We are proud to also include this partnership as a part of our big milestone, in our efforts to continuously expand TKO utilization. Not only that, we would like to enable TKO holders to participate in a cheaper, fairer and more inclusive travel economy, alongside leading cryptocurrency assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), on Travala.com," said Omar Adrian Rozak, Head of TKO International.

As the travel industry slowly recovers, a total of over 3,000,000 travel products are now available at the fingertips of TKO token holders worldwide, increasing the exposure of Tokoscape that is powered by TKO to an ever-expanding user base. TKO users are advised to ensure that the use of cryptocurrencies as payment instruments is permitted by the laws of their respective country of residence prior to using TKO as a payment instrument on Travala.com or any other platform which accepts TKO as a means of payment.

Media contact:

Anindita S. Jati Global PR Leadanindita@tokocrypto.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1679705/TKO_GLOBAL__TKO_listed_in_Travala__tlgrm___1.jpg