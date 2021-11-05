Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 05 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:23 Lotta alla disinformazione all''Internet Governance Forum 2021'

13:20 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e numeri contagi regioni

13:16 Vaccini covid, Pani: "Terza dose o quarta è bulimia occidentale"

13:09 Baldo: "Vaccino antinfluenzale potrebbe ridurre possibilità di positività a Covid"

13:09 Vaccini, studi: "Sicura co-somministrazione antinfluenzale e anti-Covid"

13:04 Covid oggi Puglia, 251 contagi: bollettino 5 novembre

12:49 Fiction su Milite Ignoto, produttore: "Vincente raccontare identità italiana, pubblico lo vuole"

12:34 Scuola, Usr Lazio respinge deroga su doppio orario Avogadro, la Preside: "sono dispiaciuta"

12:30 Covid oggi Roma, focolaio Umberto I Roma: nessuno stop trapianti

12:25 Covid oggi Austria, aumento contagi: nuove misure in arrivo

12:12 Covid oggi Toscana, 381 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 5 novembre

12:02 Indiana Jones, trovato morto un membro della troupe

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Toko Token (TKO) Targets Travellers Worldwide by Partnering with Travala.com

05 novembre 2021 | 12.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TKO token holders now can book over 3,000,000 travel products in 230+ countries, further expanding TKO utilities

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toko Token (TKO), the native utility token of Tokoscape, a complete crypto ecosystem that spans a crypto assets digital exchange (Tokocrypto), an offline community hub (T-Hub) and a NFT marketplace (TokoMall), partners with Travala.com, the world's top cryptocurrency-friendly online travel booking platform, to integrate Toko Token (TKO) on Travala's website. With this integration, TKO holders can use the token to book over 2.2 million hotels and homes, 600+ airlines, and 40,000+ activities in more than 230 countries on Travala's online platform. 

Launched through Binance Launchpad to a record-breaking reception on 7 April 2021, Toko Token (TKO) is the first local Indonesian crypto project to operate based on a unique hybrid token model which combines both CeFi and DeFi utilities. The addition of Travala's platform to TKO's range of utility further propels TKO's mission to fulfil the full potential of the utility by expanding TKO's suite of use cases.

"We are proud to also include this partnership as a part of our big milestone, in our efforts to continuously expand TKO utilization. Not only that, we would like to enable TKO holders to participate in a cheaper, fairer and more inclusive travel economy, alongside leading cryptocurrency assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), on Travala.com," said Omar Adrian Rozak, Head of TKO International.

As the travel industry slowly recovers, a total of over 3,000,000 travel products are now available at the fingertips of TKO token holders worldwide, increasing the exposure of Tokoscape that is powered by TKO to an ever-expanding user base. TKO users are advised to ensure that the use of cryptocurrencies as payment instruments is permitted by the laws of their respective country of residence prior to using TKO as a payment instrument on Travala.com or any other platform which accepts TKO as a means of payment.

Media contact:

Anindita S. Jati Global PR Leadanindita@tokocrypto.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1679705/TKO_GLOBAL__TKO_listed_in_Travala__tlgrm___1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Toko token token TKO token holders now can book
Vedi anche
News to go
Draghi: "La tutela della concorrenza non si ferma"
News to go
Covid Lombardia, dati e contagi: il bollettino
News to go
Rapine con sequestro di persona e furti al bancomat, smantellata banda
News to go
Franceschini: "Investimento sui borghi occasione unica per il Paese"
News to go
Pedofilia, Papa: "Basta con il silenzio complice"
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino del 4 novembre
News to go
Latina, sequestrati 21 milioni per riciclaggio internazionale
News to go
Clima, Johnson: "Accordo su carbone giusta direzione"
News to go
Covid e contagi in Europa, l'allarme Oms
News to go
Duplice omicidio Ercolano, oggi i funerali dei ragazzi uccisi
News to go
Meteo, il ciclone Poppea non molla
News to go
4 novembre, l’omaggio di Mattarella al Milite Ignoto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza