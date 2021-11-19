Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Novembre 2021
comunicato stampa

Tokopedia 'WIB: Indonesia K-Pop Awards' Announces Star-Studded Lineup for First-ever Worldwide Premiere: BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, NCT Dream and Many More

19 novembre 2021 | 03.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokopedia, a technology company with the leading marketplace in Indonesia, announced the South Korean 10 global megastar groups lineup in its first worldwide streaming ever WIB: Indonesia K-Pop Awards on 25 November 2021.

 

These 10 groups are BTS and BLACKPINK, two of Tokopedia's brand ambassadors, and also TWICE, NCT Dream, The Boyz, Stray Kids, ITZY, Treasure, Secret Number, and Aespa.

WIB: Indonesia K-Pop Awards is an awarding event from Indonesian communities for the aforementioned global megastar groups whose fans have voted through Tokopedia.  The WIB Indonesia K-pop Awards 2021 will be the first award show dedicated to K-pop fans in Indonesia, and will also present various special performances from the groups.

Worldwide communities can stream WIB: Indonesia K-Pop Awards on 25 November from 19.00 to 21.00 Jakarta Time (UTC+7) via Tokopedia Play within Tokopedia's app and Tokopedia's official Youtube channel. Fans can watch the show through the following link and are encouraged to set reminders as to not miss out the premiere.

"In addition to connecting K-Pop fans in Indonesia and around the world with their favorite global megastars, we hope to maintain Tokopedia's relevance and bring Indonesia's name to the global stage," said CMO and SVP of Tokopedia, Kevin Mintaraga.

The involvement of various South Korean global megastar groups in Tokopedia's previous Indonesia Shopping Time (Waktu Indonesia Belanja or WIB) campaigns was highly praised, triggering social media conversations even topping in worldwide trending topics.

Tokopedia's WIB campaign is routinely held every 25th to the end of every month. Indonesians can find a variety of products with various attractive offers to make shopping more efficient.

About Tokopedia

Tokopedia, as an Indonesian technology company, has a mission to democratize commerce through technology. Tokopedia's vision is to build a Super Ecosystem where anyone can start and discover anything. To this day, Tokopedia has empowered millions of merchants and users across the marketplace and digital goods, financial technology and payment, logistics and fulfillment, including Mitra Tokopedia.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1691974/Tokopedia_WIB_Indonesia_Kpop_Awards_Lineup_Announcement.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1691975/Tokopedia_1__3.jpg

