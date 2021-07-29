Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 12:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:34 Tokyo 2020, bronzo Italia nel fioretto a squadre donne

12:26 Giustizia, Cdm in stand-by: punto con Draghi su riforma Cartabia

12:19 Dj morta, "Viviana uccise Gioele e si gettò dal traliccio": Procura chiede archiviazione

11:24 Covid, Gimbe: "+64,8% contagi in una settimana, siamo nella quarta ondata"

11:06 Gesesa illumina la storia del Sannio, nuova luce per l’Arco del Sacramento

10:55 'No Green pass' a Roma, Borghi: "Contro Draghi? Non strumentalizzare"

10:26 E' morto Roberto Calasso, lo scrittore editore di Adelphi

10:20 Anvcg, tavola rotonda a Taormina per Giornata Internazionale vittime civili delle guerre

09:50 Terremoto in Alaska, magnitudo 8.2: allarme tsunami

08:29 Tokyo 2020, tiro a volo: storica medaglia per San Marino, Perilli bronzo nel trap

07:50 Tokyo 2020, Barelli: "Paltrinieri oggi un 'mostro' in acqua, è stato strepitoso"

07:42 Tokyo 2020, Paltrinieri: "Stesse sensazioni di Biles, non è facile"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Eventing Horse Inspection

29 luglio 2021 | 12.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventing comes under the Tokyo spotlight

It's the turn of the world's best Eventing athletes to stand under the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games spotlight over the next few days as all but one of the horses presented at this morning's horse inspection at Baji Koen Equestrian Park were confirmed for action by the Ground Jury.

Lara de Liedekerke-Meieer (BEL) presenting Alpaga d'Arville at the Eventing 1st Horse Inspection at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Baji Koen today. (FEI/Libby Law)

The Polish reserve combination of Jan Kaminski and Jard have been called up because Pawel Spisak's gelding, Banderas, did not get through. Meanwhile Castle Larchfield Purdy, competed by Lauren Billys from Puerto Rico, was sent to the holding box but was subsequently declared fit to compete. Canada'sJessica Phoenix did not present her gelding Pavarotti, so the number of starters in the opening Dressage phase has been reduced from 65 to 63. 

First 

First into the arena tomorrow morning at 08.30 local time will be Thailand's Arinadtha Chavatanont with Boleybawn Prince. The pair were on the bronze medal winning team at the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2018. It's a history-making moment because both Thailand and China are fielding an Olympic Eventing team for the very first time.

Also making his mark, and elegantly turned out this morning, is the first-ever Eventing athlete to represent Hong Kong, Thomas Heffernan Ho who will partner the stallion Tayberry.

There will be two sessions of Dressage tomorrow and another on Saturday morning before the horses are transported to Sea Forest in Tokyo Bay where the Cross-Country phase will take place early on Sunday morning. They return to Baji Koen that afternoon and on Monday the final Jumping phase will decide the team and individual medals.

New test

A brand new Olympic Dressage test, will be performed for the very first time, and second to go tomorrow morning will be world number one Oliver Townend with Ballaghmor Class. The British rider will be aiming to put as much pressure as possible on reigning individual double-champion Michael Jung from Germany who will be second-last to go on Saturday morning with Chipmunk. France will be defending the team title.

There's a 40-year gap between the oldest athlete in the field, 62-year-old Andrew Hoy from Australia, and the youngest, 22-year-old Lea Siegl from Austria.

RESULTS HERE

READ FULL REPORTHERE

ImagesImages available on FEI Flickr for editorial use only.

FEI Social MediaFacebook, Instagram, Twitter, FEI-YouTube#EquestrianEventing #Eventing #Equestrian #Tokyo2020 #Olympics

Video contentAll video footage is available at https://fei.broadcast-content.tv/ with the following login details: media@fei.org Password: FEI2018

Media ToolkitView the FEI Equestrian Media Toolkit here

Follow all media updates and competition results throughout the Games.

Click here for more information on Equestrian at the Olympic Games

About FEI

Media contact:Shannon GibbonsFEI Media Relations & Media Operations ManagerShannon.gibbons@fei.org+41 78 750 61 46

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584209/FEI_Lara_de_Liedekerke.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1578235/Logo.jpg  

FEI Logo

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Eventing comes under Tokyo under comes under
Vedi anche
News to go
Tokyo 2020, pioggia di medaglie sull'Italia
News to go
I Portici di Bologna sono patrimonio dell'umanità
News to go
Stop a quarantena per vaccinati Usa e Ue che arrivano in Inghilterra
News to go
Incendi Sardegna, Procura di Oristano apre fascicolo contro ignoti
News to go
Amazon, un radar per registrare il ritmo del sonno
News to go
Mattarella: "La vaccinazione dovere morale e civico"
News to go
Covid Italia, contagi in aumento e più ricoveri in ospedale
News to go
Rifiuti, scoperto maxi traffico illecito di scarti tessili
News to go
Green pass trasporti e obbligo vaccino docenti, dl congelato
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Montano chiude carriera in argento
News to go
Lavoro, maxi controlli in 10 aziende di logistica
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Italia argento nella sciabola a squadre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza