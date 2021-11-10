Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:30
comunicato stampa

Tokyo-based INVADE Co., Ltd. Starts "NILE BEAUTY" Service Allowing Online Business Matching with Beauty Companies across Globe 24/7 All Year Long

10 novembre 2021 | 10.23
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "NILE BEAUTY," started by INVADE Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo, is a completely new community service where beauty companies from all over the world can gather and do business matching online. Through information such as companies, products, and content articles, INVADE is creating places where "company and company" and "company and individual" can meet online.

(Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106890/202111093045/_prw_PI1fl_FIsmi7Ax.jpg)

(Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106890/202111093045/_prw_PI2fl_DrwWJzBO.jpg)

(Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106890/202111093045/_prw_PI3fl_7b78m8r6.jpg)

(1) It significantly reduces the cost and time spent on exhibiting and participating in domestic and international exhibitions.

(2) It is possible to find a potential business partner 24/7 all year long, without worrying about the time difference.

(3) A multilingual function facilitates business negotiations with companies in other countries.

https://beauty.nile.inc/service

By displaying at "NILE BEAUTY," the exhibitor can post company information, product information, and various content articles for access by registered companies. Also, when registering as a business negotiation company (negotiator), he/she can easily browse the information of exhibiting companies at any time, and store the information. After matching, the exhibitor and negotiator can chat with each other.

Click here for the NILE introduction video: https://beauty.nile.inc/about

Currently, a great promotion campaign is in progress to commemorate the grand opening of the service.

Please see here for details: https://beauty.nile.inc/service

The worldwide business matching service "NILE BEAUTY" will significantly change the way people think about exhibitions, how they approach potential partners, and the conventional business that has emphasized face-to-face contact over the years.

Please find new business partners through "NILE BEAUTY."

Official website: https://beauty.nile.inc

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
