Tolly Verifies Huawei's CloudCampus Solution Leads the Industry in Five Critical Campus Network Capabilities

NANJING, China, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tolly Group, a world-renowned independent testing lab, recently released the comparative testing results of campus network solutions from leading vendors. The findings show that Huawei's CloudCampus Solution leads the industry in five critical campus network capabilities: solution architecture, automated network management, intelligent Operations and Maintenance (O&M) and experience assurance, network security, and openness.

Intelligently connecting all things and migrating services to the clouds are two megatrends experienced by campus networks amid the ongoing enterprise digital transformation. Today's enterprise CIOs and network managers struggle to ensure user and application experience in the face of ever-changing services.

Against this backdrop, Tolly designed 61 test cases, 27 of which are new, by following the principle of building an experience-centric campus network and revolving around the full network O&M lifecycle, from planning and construction all the way to maintenance and optimization. Under the same test environment, Tolly engineers strictly and comprehensively tested Huawei's CloudCampus Solution and a comparable solution from another industry-leading vendor.

The test results verify that Huawei's Cloud Campus Solution outperforms the counterpart by offering simpler architecture, higher level of automation, more intelligent O&M, stronger network-security convergence, and better openness for easy interoperability with third-party vendor offerings. With advantages in these five critical capabilities, Huawei's CloudCampus Solution can help enterprises slash IT O&M time and investment. It can also assist enterprises to build user-centric networks for reduced user complaints, improved network stability and reliability, lowered O&M costs, and enhanced operational efficiency.

Kevin Tolly, Founder and CEO of the Tolly Group, said: "According to our comprehensive testing, we are impressed by the compelling features of Huawei's CloudCampus Solution, such as one-stop management architecture, full-lifecycle automated management, and intelligent O&M. We believe that the Huawei solution will empower enterprises to seize new opportunities arising from digital transformation in the cloud era."

"We are thrilled that Tolly has conducted independent and rigorous testing on Huawei's CloudCampus Solution. The Tolly test report is of great help for customers of all types and sizes to better understand Huawei's CloudCampus Solution," said Li Xing, President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line. "Looking ahead, we will continue to follow our 'fully wireless networking, one global network, cloud management, and intelligent O&M' philosophy and provide customers and partners with the most advanced campus network products and solutions."

For more information, please download the full Tolly report at https://e.huawei.com/en/material/networking/campus-network/eca05e2f7a754b75b568fedbe5b64143.

To learn more about Huawei's CloudCampus Solution, visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/business-needs/enterprise-network/campus-network.