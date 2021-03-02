Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 16:56
Top 20 Global Investment Bank Chooses VoltDB to Power Real-Time Decision-Making Capabilities

02 marzo 2021 | 16.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEDFORD, Mass., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltDB, the only enterprise-grade data platform that meets the real-time data requirements of modern applications, today announced that one of the world's leading global investment banks has selected VoltDB as its data platform.

As a result, the financial services firm will be able to make lightning-fast data-driven decisions in real-time, enabling them to deliver exceptional user experiences while rapidly responding to shifting markets — similar to the way telcos are turning to VoltDB to unlock the full potential of their 5G deployments. They will also be able to save money and reduce risk via better compliance with regulators.

"This is a great example of what VoltDB is capable of," explains Mike Holcroft, Associate Vice President of Global Customer Success & Channel Partner Development at VoltDB. "For organizations that need to balance ACID compliance at scale with real-time speed, performance, and scalability, our platform presents unparalleled opportunities for them to meet and exceed their objectives."

Service providers and financial institutions alike now require real-time data processing to both monetize new opportunities and prevent revenue loss from fraud. By partnering with VoltDB, these enterprises can meet these real-time requirements while positioning themselves to be on the leading edge of database and data platform technology.

Built to handle massive volumes of complex data at scale with predictable low latency and without compromising on data accuracy, VoltDB is the only data platform designed to manage a variety of financial instrument types and enable financial institutions to intelligently act on data in under 10 milliseconds. This enables them to stay compliant, prevent fraud, future-proof their tech infrastructure, and secure their data.

For more information on why organizations across all industries are choosing VoltDB to power their operations, visit https://www.voltdb.com/.

About VoltDBVoltDB is the only data platform designed to support telco applications in the age of 5G. We combine in-memory data storage with predictable low-latency and other key capabilities to power BSS/OSS, customer management, and revenue assurance applications that need to act in single-digit milliseconds to drive revenue or prevent revenue loss, without compromising on data accuracy. For more information, visit voltdb.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1334383/VoltDB_Logo.jpg

 

 

