Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 11:13
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:10 La Ue affonda la Superlega, (forse) definitivamente

12:09 Salvini: "Reddito cittadinanza e salario minimo? Non c'è bisogno"

12:09 Manovra 2023, 158 gli emendamenti supersegnalati

12:01 Manovra, Ciriani: "Determinati a evitare esercizio provvisorio, se qualcuno lo vuole lo dica"

11:53 Fiorello: "Cristina D'Avena a festa Fdi? Libera di esprimersi dove vuole"

11:41 Censimento, Istat: 96mila i senzatetto in Italia

11:34 Nuoto, mondiali vasca corta: Martinenghi argento nei 100 rana

11:02 Roma il comune più grande d'Italia, il Censimento Istat

10:59 Caso Soumahoro, sequestrati oltre 600 mila euro alla suocera

10:57 In Italia sempre meno residenti, cosa succede: il Censimento Istat

10:29 Qatar 2022 e ascolti tv, record per Francia-Marocco

10:26 Covid oggi Toscana, 1.352 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 15 dicembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Top marks for winning proposal by UNStudio, b720 & Esteyco for Madrid-Chamartín

15 dicembre 2022 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Adif AV this week announced that the design proposal submitted by UNStudio, with b720 Arquitectura and engineering firm Esteyco, has been named as the winning proposal in the competition for the integral remodelling of Madrid-Chamartín Clara Campoamor.The proposal was nominated by a 16-member jury. Other shortlisted teams included BIG, Foster + Partners, OMA, ZHA, Grimshaw and KPF.

Ben van Berkel: "We are truly delighted that our design has been nominated as the winning proposal for this extremely exciting urban regeneration project. Madrid is fast becoming one of the most exciting and attractive cities in Europe. The transformation of this area will invigorate this part of the city while adding new green lungs to Madrid. We are thrilled to have worked with the best possible local partners on this proposal, as collaboration was key to our team's success"

The international competition was launched in 2020 by Adif AV to transform the Madrid-Chamartín Clara Campoamor railway hub into an international benchmark for sustainable, multimodal, connected and integrated mobility.

UNStudio, b720 Arquitectura and Esteyco's proposal, unanimously obtained the maximum score from the jury, which considered aspects such as functionality - railway, commercial and tertiary -, feasibility, accessibility and integration into the city, sustainability and inclusivity, with the aim of turning the Chamartín complex into an urban reference in Madrid.

A key element that the team deemed essential in the proposed design was to retain and respect the historical vaulted roofs of Chamartín station, recognising them as a singular and identifying element of the station.

Ben van Berkel: "Our main focus was to retain and improve the existing station complex and to activate its surroundings with a careful mix of fast and slow programme; to design a highly sustainable future-proof urban hub, while densifying and truly activating the area with working, living, leisure and learning. The new station area will vastly improve this part of the city, attracting new flows of people and bringing quality of life in this part of Madrid to the next level."

Flanked by new towers and fronted by a public square, the proposed new station is transformed into a large urban courtyard that serves as a fully integrated mobility hub that provides easy access to other modes of transport.

Download images >>> 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1969367/UNStudio_Chamartin.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/top-marks-for-winning-proposal-by-unstudio-b720--esteyco-for-madrid-chamartin-301704019.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Architettura_E_Edilizia Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro ICT ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza top marks top massimo Amsterdam
Vedi anche
News to go
A Bruxelles il Consiglio europeo, i temi sul tavolo
News to go
Qatargate, Metsola: "Nessuna impunità". Meloni: "Fare piena luce"
News to go
Reggio Calabria, 'Ndrangheta e appalti truccati: arrestati 3 imprenditori
News to go
Maltempo, in arrivo aria fredda e neve a bassa quota
News to go
Reporter Senza Frontiere: “Nel 2022 record di giornalisti in carcere"
News to go
Natale, Papa: "Abbassiamo livello spese regali e aiutiamo ucraini"
News to go
Torino, scritte no vax su due istituti scolastici
News to go
Rimini, maxi truffa a clienti hotel: 3 indagati
News to go
Gianluca Vialli annuncia lo stop per motivi di salute
News to go
Circa 2.000 medicinali introvabili, l'allarme dei farmacisti
News to go
Lavoro, dati Istat per il terzo trimestre 2022
News to go
Palermo, maxi retata antidroga allo Sperone
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza