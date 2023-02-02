Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 09:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:15 Carburante, prezzo benzina e gasolio ancora in lieve calo oggi in Italia

09:12 Pd, da Fiorello il 'decalogo' di Elly Schlein: "Non desiderare i sondaggi d'altri"

08:57 'Chi l'ha visto?', puntata mercoledì 1 marzo: casi di Liliana Resinovich e Valeria Pandolfo oggi in tv

08:44 Ucraina-Russia, la previsione di Orsini: "Guerra finirà con concessioni a Putin"

08:33 Maltempo con pioggia e neve, Italia nell'occhio del ciclone: quanto dura, previsioni meteo

07:59 Ucraina, Zelensky: "A Bakhmut la battaglia più dura"

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 67 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

06:57 Grecia, scontro tra due treni: 36 morti

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Top rights monitor raps Italy over new migration decree

02 febbraio 2023 | 15.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

alternate text

The Council of Europe watchdog has asked Italy's rightwing government to scrub or rewrite a new migration decree that restricts the operations of charity rescue ships and to make sure the country fully meets its human rights and international legal obligations.

In a letter published online on Thursday, CoE human rights commissioner Dunja Mijatovic accused the decree of forcing NGO rescue ships "to ignore other distress calls in the area if they already have rescued persons on board even when they still have capacity to carry out another rescue."

The letter, addressed to Italy's interior minister Matteo Piantedosi, also criticised the government's increasing practice of forcing NGO ships to sail to ports that are distant from migrant rescues in the central Mediterranean.

Not allowing charity rescues to dock at the nearest safe port "prolongs the suffering of people saved at sea and unduly delays the provision of adequate assistance to meet their basic needs", Mijatovic wrote.

The letter urged Italy to halt its cooperation with the Libyan government on intercepting migrant boats at sea and to ensure it only works with "third countries" in future which fully safeguard migrants' human rights.

The letter acknowledged Italy's "extraordinary efforts" to save lives at sea amid a recent surge in migrant landings - up threefold since 2020 - and pledged to urge "more solidarity" from other Council of Europe member states in helping with rescues and relocations.

The CoE also published a response by Piantedosi to Mijatovic's letter which denied the decree hampered rescues by NGO ships or forced them to ignore distress calls and claiming that it actually aimed to end the "systematic" pick up of migrants in the Central Mediterranean "to take them all to Italy without any form of coordination".

The practice of making charity vessels to sail hundreds of miles further to central and northern Italian ports is due to the need for "a more equitable redistribution...across national territory of the organisational and logistic burdens relations relating to the migrant landings", Piantedosi wrote.

Charities and the Catholic Church in Italy have criticised the decree, which entered into force in early January, and which still needs to be ratified by parliament.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy migration decree Council of Europe Mijatovic Piantedosi letters
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanità, Agenas: nel 2022 aumentata di 1,4 mld spesa energia
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza