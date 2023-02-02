Top rights monitor raps Italy over new migration decree

The Council of Europe watchdog has asked Italy's rightwing government to scrub or rewrite a new migration decree that restricts the operations of charity rescue ships and to make sure the country fully meets its human rights and international legal obligations.

In a letter published online on Thursday, CoE human rights commissioner Dunja Mijatovic accused the decree of forcing NGO rescue ships "to ignore other distress calls in the area if they already have rescued persons on board even when they still have capacity to carry out another rescue."

The letter, addressed to Italy's interior minister Matteo Piantedosi, also criticised the government's increasing practice of forcing NGO ships to sail to ports that are distant from migrant rescues in the central Mediterranean.

Not allowing charity rescues to dock at the nearest safe port "prolongs the suffering of people saved at sea and unduly delays the provision of adequate assistance to meet their basic needs", Mijatovic wrote.

The letter urged Italy to halt its cooperation with the Libyan government on intercepting migrant boats at sea and to ensure it only works with "third countries" in future which fully safeguard migrants' human rights.

The letter acknowledged Italy's "extraordinary efforts" to save lives at sea amid a recent surge in migrant landings - up threefold since 2020 - and pledged to urge "more solidarity" from other Council of Europe member states in helping with rescues and relocations.

The CoE also published a response by Piantedosi to Mijatovic's letter which denied the decree hampered rescues by NGO ships or forced them to ignore distress calls and claiming that it actually aimed to end the "systematic" pick up of migrants in the Central Mediterranean "to take them all to Italy without any form of coordination".

The practice of making charity vessels to sail hundreds of miles further to central and northern Italian ports is due to the need for "a more equitable redistribution...across national territory of the organisational and logistic burdens relations relating to the migrant landings", Piantedosi wrote.

Charities and the Catholic Church in Italy have criticised the decree, which entered into force in early January, and which still needs to be ratified by parliament.