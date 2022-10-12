Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 13 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 00:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:37 Governo, Meloni resiste a pressing Berlusconi: per ora Ronzulli fuori

23:01 Champions, Barcellona-Inter 3-3: nerazzurri a un passo dagli ottavi

22:54 Omicidio Roberta Siragusa, ergastolo al fidanzato

22:34 Ucraina, Onu condanna annessioni Russia

22:09 Governo, salta vertice e poi la schiarita: "C'è ottimismo"

21:33 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Ci servono 57 miliardi di dollari"

21:13 Ucraina, Macron: "A Kiev missili, radar e sistemi antiaereo"

20:40 Champions, Napoli-Ajax 4-2: azzurri agli ottavi

20:24 Ucraina, Kiev esulta: "Alleati chiuderanno i cieli"

20:15 In carcere a 85 anni, ha occupato una casa

20:13 Russia, fonte Nato: "Con attacco nucleare conseguenze senza precedenti"

19:49 Terremoto L'Aquila, sit-in contro sentenza che dà colpa alle vittime

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Top U.S. Manufacturer, Cryo Innovations, Releases The XR ISO Local Cryotherapy Unit

12 ottobre 2022 | 19.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Most Advanced Technology and Highest Efficiency in a Portable, Reliable Device

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader in cryotherapy technology and manufacturing, Cryo Innovations, has released their handheld, localized cryotherapy unit, The XR ISO. Unlike whole body cryotherapy, this pinpoint treatment applies concentrated -80F therapeutic air to treat one targeted area. The C02 chilled and pressurized air rapidly cools in 3-5 minutes and desired effect is achieved in two sessions. The XR ISO is safe, versatile, mobile, and equipped with the most cutting-edge technology.

The XR ISO's safety is unmatched. The unit features thermal imaging and advanced proximity sensors that provide stats and info during the treatment. The XR ISO includes WiFi connectability, allowing the device to automatically track and upload procedures and results. The unit is very portable, requires little space, and is proudly made in the USA.

"We are excited to expand our line to include the XR ISO, it is the first of a series of new, innovative devices that will be released." - Keith Scheinberg, CEO of Cryo Innovations.

            Localized cryotherapy is a popular, new modality because it's effective and affordable but also can provide immediate results. Having both therapeutic and cosmetic benefits, this treatment is used in a wide range of pathologies and aesthetics. From pain management and decreased inflammation to facials and rejuvenating skin, local cryotherapy is used in countless industries. Local cryotherapy is also a great alternative for individuals unable to partake in WBC or companies looking for a more mobile treatment option. 

Founded by Keith Scheinberg in 2015, Cryo Innovations has quickly become the industry standard in Cryotherapy. As one of the nation's leading suppliers of cryotherapy technologies, Cryo Innovations manufactures the safest, most technologically advanced cryo units available. The revolutionary XR Full Body Cryo Sauna was the first unit launched in 2017. The XR has 8+ safety features and runs on a cloud-based Android tablet with built-in POS, and a web-based portal that accommodates up to 1,000 storefronts. Just launched, the versatile and portable XR ISO, is paving the way for local cryotherapy as the most effective and advanced unit available. During COVID-19, Cryo Innovations was one of the only providers of O2 ventilator hoses for hospitals. All proudly made in the USA, based in Newport Beach, California. More info: www.cryoinnovations.com or (888) 431-2796.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/top-us-manufacturer-cryo-innovations-releases-the-xr-iso-local-cryotherapy-unit-301647688.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN99596 en US Salute_E_Benessere Altro ICT Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza XR ISO local top U.S. Manufacturer Releases Cryo Innovations
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, Putin: "Aumento costi energia legato a politiche Occidente"
News to go
Francia, sciopero raffinerie: file alle pompe di benzina
News to go
Re Carlo III sarà incoronato il 6 maggio 2023
News to go
Papa, nuovo appello per la pace
News to go
Crotone, sotto sequestro 75 tonnellate di pellet contraffatto
News to go
Samantha Cristoforetti lascia la Stazione Spaziale
News to go
Attacco ponte Crimea, 8 arresti in Russia
News to go
Auto elettriche, arriva il bonus colonnine
News to go
Addio ad Angela Lansbury, la 'Signora in giallo'
News to go
Russia-Usa, Biden: "Incontro con Putin? Dipende da cosa vuole parlare"
News to go
Champions League, notte da dimenticare per Milan e Juventus
News to go
Immigrazione clandestina e matrimoni di comodo, 18 misure cautelari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza