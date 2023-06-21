Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 19:18
comunicato stampa

Toshiba TV X9900L, Designed to Bring Enthralling Audio-visual Enjoyment

21 giugno 2023 | 18.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the launch of the cutting-edge Toshiba TV X9900L OLED television showcased a testament to both its hardcore craftsmanship and aesthetic design. In line with that, Toshiba TV announced an exciting journey back to the past with its #theMemories campaign that roused an impressive global-scale traction.

The campaign aimed at intertwining the simplicity and charm of a bygone era with the dynamic innovations of modern television. Upon its launching, the campaign season incorporated a wave of nostalgia with its series of 90s-themed quizzes on Toshiba TV's social media platforms.

#theMemories campaign and the Toshiba TV X9900L have since garnered accolades from followers and customers who described the fusion as an amazing and superlative initiative of Toshiba TV. This is befitting for the Toshiba TV X9900L as a highlight of the campaign and an innovation engineered with understanding of psychoacoustics; promising an unbeatable audio-visual experience with its impressively advanced features. These have been appraised by customers as "making bright colors brighter" and "the crispest audio quality."

Toshiba TV's REGZA 3.1.2 surround sound technology offers an immersive sonic experience to the X9900L model, placing the viewer at the heart of the sound action, be it movies, video games, or music.

Supported by the Tru Color mapping technology that delivers on-screen images with enhanced vibrancy and depth, ensuring breathtaking details. Included in the X9900L's exceptional offerings is the REGZA Engine OLED that allows each pixel to independently emit its light, providing unparalleled contrast and color accuracy.

The X9900L OLED TV is another proof of the ongoing Toshiba TV commitment to integrating design, technology, and performance to offer an unparalleled viewing experience. Significantly, the Toshiba TV X9900L embodies the spirit of #theMemories campaign by setting new standards for home entertainment systems. 

About Toshiba TV

Toshiba TV has 71 years of history in TV production. With its strong DNA in inventions and innovative ideas, Toshiba TV has produced many TVs with the world's first features. Toshiba TV has provided unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality.

For more details, stay tuned to Toshiba TV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107427/image_5022994_32695242.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toshiba-tv-x9900l-designed-to-bring-enthralling-audio-visual-enjoyment-301857078.html

