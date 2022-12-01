Cerca nel sito
 
20:36 Vaticano, difesa Becciu: "Confermate oscure macchinazioni a danni cardinale"

20:23 Covid, Consulta: "Non sproporzionato obbligo vaccinale per i sanitari"

19:51 Ucraina, Biden: "Pronto a parlare con Putin se vuole mettere fine a guerra"

19:38 Baldoni (Acn): 'Intelligenza Artificiale legata a trasformazione digitale'

19:35 Qatar 2022, ct Belgio si dimette: "E' stata mia ultima partita"

19:25 Governo, Letta: "Terzo Polo già pronto a passare in maggioranza"

19:23 Innovazione, Canova(Iulm): 'Avvento Intelligenza Artificiale implica scenari inediti'

19:16 Innovazione, Fabiano (Icch): 'l’Intelligenza Artificiale permea nostra vita quotidiana'

19:03 Juventus, indagine Uefa per violazioni del fair play finanziario

19:01 Iran, "campagna per rapire e uccidere dissidenti e intellettuali all'estero"

18:55 Niger, Fond. Med-Or: Sahel area strategica per sicurezza intero pianeta

18:52 Migranti, presidente Niger: ‘C'è nesso tra traffico uomini, droga e armi, li combattiamo in Sahel'

comunicato stampa

Total Economic Impact Study of the Celigo Integration Platform Finds a Return on Investment of 364%

01 dicembre 2022
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Recent Independent Study Reveals Celigo Provides Greater Customer, Partner and End User Experience through Process Efficiencies, Improved IT and Business User Productivity, and Error Reduction

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo, the leading integration-driven automation company, today released a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of the Celigo integration platform.

The Forrester TEI study examined the potential return on investment (ROI) and business benefits enterprises may realize by deploying the Celigo integration platform within their organization. Through a series of customer interviews and a comprehensive financial analysis, Forrester discovered that a composite organization experiences benefits of $820,000 over three years versus costs of $176,000, totaling a net present value (NPV) of $643,000 and an ROI of 364%.

"Businesses need to take a holistic approach to automation," said Jan Arendtz, founder and CEO of Celigo. "As I believe this Forrester study demonstrates, Celigo provides meaningful returns to modern enterprises that are looking for increased productivity, greater visibility, and shorter development cycles– all within a single platform that serves both technical and business users."

Prior to using the Celigo integration platform, interviewees noted that their organizations were unable to maintain pace with the business demands for automation and integration. Business processes and integrations were manual or only partially automated despite an increased demand for improved workflow efficiencies. The existing processes interviewees had in place were often error prone as data scaled, and their IT teams lacked both the time and capacity to fulfill the integration and automation needs of the business. This negatively affected end user, customer and partner experiences.

The study reveals organizations benefit tremendously from investing in the Celigo platform in the following ways:

Investing in the Celigo platform provided organizations with a solution that empowered both IT and business units to respond to business opportunities and challenges, eliminate silos and establish data consistency and accuracy across disparate systems, and reduced the cost of scaling as data increases and business units require rapid process automation or application integrations. Furthermore, it allowed small IT teams to streamline operations and delivered a greater experience for employees, customers and partners.

The study also showed additional benefits to organizations deploying the Celigo integration platform, such as:

Organizations are increasingly embracing integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) solutions as an asset in their business process automation strategies. Celigo's cloud-native, low-code integration and automation solution allows them to unify their ever-growing number of distributed applications and data while simultaneously improving efficiencies for both IT teams and line of business users. It enables key stakeholders to build, maintain and manage integrations across the entire enterprise, including SaaS and on-premises applications, to automate these processes end to end.

For more information on the Total Economic Impact™ of the Celigo integration platform, download the complete study.

Celigo is the leading integration-driven automation company.  Celigo's unique process-centric approach to automation enables IT and business users to discover, automate, and continuously optimize every business process, freeing teams and individuals to innovate at scale. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Analyst Relations ContactKim LougheadVice President of Product Marketing, CeligoKim.loughead@celigo.com

Media Contact  Geoff Lopesfama PR for Celigo celigo@famapr.com           

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653390/celigo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/total-economic-impact-study-of-the-celigo-integration-platform-finds-a-return-on-investment-of-364-301690851.html

