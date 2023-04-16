Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 16 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 19:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:16 Maltempo sull'Italia, allerta gialla in 7 regioni lunedì 17 aprile

19:01 Berlusconi ricoverato, il fratello Paolo in visita: "Tutto bene"

18:44 Caso Orlandi, padre Georg: "Non ho nessun dossier"

18:34 Gb, faccia a faccia tra Carlo e Harry: "Disponibilità a ricucire"

18:19 L'orso piomba in giardino, l'incontro a sorpresa - Video

18:12 Torino-Salernitana 1-1, gol di Vilhena e Sanabria

17:44 Motociclismo, incidente in pista a Misano: morto pilota, aveva 46 anni

16:41 Salemme porta in tv 'Napoletano? E famme 'na pizza'

16:36 Migranti, Valenti nominato commissario per l'emergenza in 15 regioni

15:26 Calciopoli, domani Report 'riapre' il caso

15:14 Rogo Primavalle, 50 anni dopo strage parole choc ex Br: "Fu solo azione mal organizzata"

15:04 Usa, due sparatorie nel giro di poche ore: 6 morti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TOUCH THE FUTURE OF SOUND: SARAMONIC ANNOUNCES THE BLINKME 2.4GHZ WIRELESS SMART MICROPHONE WITH TOUCHSCREEN

16 aprile 2023 | 19.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saramonic, a leading professional audio technology company, launches its revolutionary BlinkMe Dual-channel Wireless Microphone System. The cutting-edge BlinkMe not only delivers unparalleled sound, but also serves as a platform for expressing creators' unique personality. Boasting a sleek touchscreen interface, customizable features, on-board recording, safety track, magnetic attachment, and a patented charging dock design, BlinkMe wireless microphone is an exceptional choice for both seasoned professionals and creative enthusiasts.

Personalized Control At Your Fingertips

Equipped with a full touchscreen interface, the BlinkMe wireless microphone system offers easy access to all operations during recordings. Creators can customize button functions, UI, and wallpaper of the transmitter through Saramonic APP, providing a personalized experience. Furthermore, with the vivid LCD color 360° viewable screen, Users can effortlessly ascertain their present recording status at a glance or admire their personalized wallpaper.

Professional Audio Recording You Can Count On

The BlinkMe's optimized 2.4GHz wireless transmission technology ensures a reliable and steady stream of audio. It provides adequate storage for up to 15 hours of 48kHz/24bit audio recording, preventing frame drop, data loss, and other issues. It also provides a secondary audio safety track at -6 dB that can be recorded as a backup in the event of unusual technical difficulties.

Battery Life That Goes the Distance

The BlinkMe stands out with its ultra-long battery life, lasting up to 9 hours with the transmitters and 24 hours with the receiver. The receiver offers 4.5 hours of battery life for each transmitter automatically. Utilizing a patented design, the receiver also doubles as a charging dock, making it easy to keep the system powered up on the go.

Flexible Recording, Endless Possibilities

The BlinkMe features flexible mono and stereo functions, allowing users to enjoy more flexibility in post-production. One-click noise reduction, real-time and playback monitoring, and the ability to record two devices at the same time make the BlinkMe ideal for live streaming.

About Saramonic

Saramonic is a professional audio technology company dedicated to delivering remarkable sound that inspires its users through its focus on details, customer-centric culture, and commitment to continuous innovation. Our product lines mainly include microphones, mixers, and recorders needed for various scenarios. With users in over 120 countries, our products are well-received.

Visit https://www.saramonic.com/ for more information.

Contact InformationDiana WuSales Directorinfo@saramonic.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2051359/Saramonic_BlinkMe_2_4GHz_Wireless_Smart_Microphone_Touchscreen.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/touch-the-future-of-sound-saramonic-announces-the-blinkme-2-4ghz-wireless-smart-microphone-with-touchscreen-301798067.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN66703 en US ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza sleek touchscreen interface BlinkMe Dual channel Wireless Microphone System rete wireless cutting edge BlinkMe
Vedi anche
News to go
Pasqua Ortodossa, non si ferma guerra in Ucraina
News to go
Sudan, ancora scontri esercito e paramilitari
Caso Orlandi, papa Francesco: "Su San Giovanni Paolo II illazioni offensive e infondate"
News to go
Bonus Trasporti 2023, domande al via da lunedì 17 aprile
News to go
Fisco, -3% entrate a febbraio rispetto a 2022
News to go
Meloni in Etiopia, trilaterale per la premier
News to go
Ruba mattonella da Reggia di Caserta, denunciato
News to go
Consumi, Confcommercio: "A marzo +1,1%"
News to go
Giappone, bomba fumogena durante evento elettorale: Kishida illeso
News to go
Fondi Ue, Italia penultima per spesa
News to go
Incoronazione Carlo III, preparativi in ritardo
News to go
Equo compenso è legge per tutti i professionisti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza