Martedì 06 Dicembre 2022
19:24
comunicato stampa

TOURISM AND THE HOLIDAY SEASON: TRAVEL HABITS BACK TO NORMAL DESPITE INFLATION

06 dicembre 2022 | 15.05
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PARIS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season just a few short weeks away, Sojern - the first digital marketing platform dedicated to tourism professionals—reveals the latest travel trends for Christmas 2022. While last year's holiday plans were shaky at best due to the Omicron variant, the end of 2022 may well mark a return to normal tourism levels, despite the unprecedented inflation facing Europe.

CHRISTMAS IN PARIS: TRUE HOLIDAY BLISS

The latest data shows a 10% increase in searches for domestic flights in France  compared to early this year, while searches for international inbound flights grew by 27% overall.*

Île-de-France remains France's top destination for domestic and international travellers in 2022. Specifically, 60% of travellers visiting France on holiday will go to Paris, with only 9% to the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region. This trend is also reflected in online hotel searches for 2022, with Île-de-France accounting for 57% of total searches, followed by Grand Est (11%).

AMERICAN TRAVELLERS BACK IN FORCE

France has always been a destination of choice among American tourists. According to flight search data to France for the end of 2022, the top 10 countries of origin remain substantially similar to those of 2021. However, the United States is making a big comeback this year from fifth to second place, likely taking advantage of the greenback's rise against the euro. This is also backed up by Sojern's observations for other EU countries, including Italy (2nd place), Spain (4th place) and the UK (1st place).

* Results based on November 2022 flight data

ABOUT SOJERN

Sojern is the first digital marketing platform designed for travel marketers. Using artificial intelligence and traveller intention data, Sojern provides multi-channel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. 10,000 hotels, attractions, and tourism boards and marketers trust Sojern every year to attract and convert travellers from around the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/249299/sojern_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tourism-and-the-holiday-season-travel-habits-back-to-normal-despite-inflation-301695874.html

in Evidenza