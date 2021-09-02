Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 02 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 17:35
comunicato stampa

Tourism Panel at Slovenian Bled Strategic Forum highlights key challenges of European tourism

02 settembre 2021 | 16.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BLED, Slovenia, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bled Strategic Forum has evolved into a leading international conference in Central and South-Eastern Europe. The 16th edition took place 31 August – 2 September in a hybrid form. The tourism panel held on 2 September brought together top experts from Slovenia and renowned institutions, including EC, UNWTO, WTTC, OECD, ETC, HOTREC, ECM, to discuss the future of (European) tourism.

Prominent international and Slovenian experts, guests, panellists and representatives of Slovenian tourism were addressed by Minister of Economic Development and Technology Zdravko Počivalšek, Director-General for the Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs at the European Commission Kerstin Jorna, Director of the Slovenian Tourist Board MSc. Maja Pak, Director of Regional Department for Europe at UNWTO Prof. Alessandra Priante and Director of the Portugal National Tourist Board and President of the ETC Luis Araújo.

The pandemic has posed many questions to tourism, among the most pressing ones are survival and recovery, along with the transformation of the tourism industry into more resilient and sustainable one. Despite the difficult situation, optimistic forecasts of key international tourism institutions are on the rise. This year's Tourism Panel has discussed the question What will the future bring to European tourism.

Panellists agreed that the pandemic has had a major impact on tourism industry and posed many challenges, as well as opportunities. It is time to address the shortcomings of tourism industry that have resulted from the expansion in the last 50 years and transform tourism into a much greener, digital and inclusive industry. Key conclusions identified at the panel were:

Read the statements by the panellists here.

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Tourism panel at Slovenian Bled Obcina Bled panel Slovenia
in Evidenza