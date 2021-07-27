Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 10:35
Toyota partner with Fleetsu to offer Connected Fleet Management Solution

27 luglio 2021 | 10.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PERTH, Australia, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor Corporation Australia's (TMCA) business customers will soon have access to a next-generation connected fleet management platform as TMCA announce the launch of Toyota Halo. Toyota Halo leverages Fleetsu's high-performance platform for the rapid deployment of a full suite of connected vehicle solutions for small and large businesses. Toyota Halo provides business customers with an integrated, connected fleet management solution soon to be available for activation through TMCA's extensive dealership network.

Toyota partner with Fleetsu to offer Connected Fleet Management Solution

Upon reaching this milestone, Jakub Felinski, CEO and Founder of Fleetsu said, "Fleetsu is proud to be selected by Toyota Australia, leveraging our agility coupled with our scalable modern fleet management platform we feel the partnership produces a compelling offering for fleet companies small to large. At Fleetsu, we are driven by our mission to be the industry standard for connected vehicle technology and we pride ourselves with delivering a seamless intuitive customer experience."

Toyota Halo software represents a developing suit of features for business customers in that it provides them with the power to process an extensive amount of data from thousands of vehicles in near real-time, yielding actionable insights for optimizing fleets.

Compatible with most Toyota models from 2019 production onwards including Camry, CH-R, Corolla, Fortuner, Granvia, HiAce, HiLux, Granvia, Kluger, Prado, Prius, Prius V, RAV4 and Yaris.

Toyota Australia Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley said the launch of Toyota Halo delivers new levels of fleet management functionality to enable businesses to fully optimise their fleet operations.

"Toyota is further developing its connected vehicle technology to provide high levels of safety and convenience to all customers," Mr Hanley said.

"In the business world, our connected vehicle technology is now being applied through our Toyota Halo platform to help companies in Australia manage their fleet operations by using near real-time data to efficiently and effectively run and control fleet operations and help reduce business costs," he said.

Further information can be found on Fleetsu's website https://fleetsu.com/customers/toyota/

About Fleetsu - fleetsu.com

Fleetsu are leaders in connected car platform technology, specializing in data processing, analytics and fleet automation solutions for fleet owners across the globe. Founded in 2015, and headquartered in Australia, they provide their services to customers like Toyota, Avis, and Cummins.

Fleetsu Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1581203/image_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1581204/Fleetsu_Logo.jpg

     

in Evidenza