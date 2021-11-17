Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 22:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:28 Eitan Biran, ricorso nonni materni a Corte Suprema contro ritorno in Italia

22:17 Renzi: "Nessun imbarazzo per conferenze in Arabia"

21:55 Caso Orlandi, il fratello Pietro: "Vaticano ci ha tradito"

21:52 Caso Orlandi, Capaldo: "Vaticano si disse disponibile a ritrovamento corpo Emanuela"

21:41 Lockdown non vaccinati, Crisanti: "Io d'accordo con Meloni, sorpresa..."

21:34 Covid oggi Italia, Crisanti: "Arriveremo a 20mila contagi al giorno"

21:27 Ue, Salvini accoglie appello Le Pen: gelo Fdi, Meloni si sfila da gruppo sovranista

21:22 Pillola anti-covid, Magrini: "Disponibile dopo Natale"

21:09 Nomine Rai, Conte riunisce war room poi l'Aventino su Tv

20:42 Morto a 81 anni l'artista Jimmie Durham

20:33 Covid Belgio oggi, misure inasprite: "Segnali d'allarme tutti rossi"

20:21 Virgin Active rivoluziona il mondo fitness, podcast e classi live

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TRACE Releases 2021 Bribery Risk Matrix

17 novembre 2021 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRACE, a globally recognized business association dedicated to anti-bribery, good governance and compliance, has released the 2021 Bribery Risk Matrix, which measures business bribery risk in 194 economies. According to this year's data, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Eritrea, Venezuela and Somalia present the highest commercial bribery risk, while Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and New Zealand present the lowest.

Other notable findings:

Originally published in 2014 to meet a need in the business community for more reliable information about bribery risk worldwide, the TRACE Matrix addresses the likelihood of encountering bribe demands when doing business in a given jurisdiction.

"Coming out of a record year for U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act fines and penalties, anti-bribery compliance is top of mind for multinational companies," TRACE President Alexandra Wrage said. "We are pleased to bring another edition of the TRACE Matrix, which companies rely on to identify considerations for managing bribery risk in the markets where they operate."

The TRACE Matrix helps companies examine the conditions that allow commercial bribery to flourish: (1) the nature and extent of government interaction with the private sector; (2) societal attitudes toward bribery and the government's ability to enforce anti-bribery laws; (3) governmental transparency; and (4) civil society's ability to monitor and expose corruption.

The TRACE Matrix is publicly available at TRACEinternational.org/trace-matrix. Access the Matrix Data Browser at matrixbrowser.TRACEinternational.org.

View a 90-second video about the TRACE Matrix.

About TRACE

TRACE is a globally recognized business association dedicated to anti-bribery, compliance and good governance and leading provider of shared-cost third party risk management solutions. Members and clients include over 500 multinational companies located worldwide. TRACE is headquartered in the United States and registered in Canada, with a presence on five continents. For more information, visit www.TRACEinternational.org.

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza which measures business good governance globally recognized business association dedicated
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Ogni Parlamento tempio della democrazia"
News to go
Italia-Francia, Macron il 25 a Roma per firma Trattato Quirinale
News to go
Covid, "74% ricoverati in terapia intensiva non vaccinato"
News to go
Covid Lombardia, il bollettino: numeri contagi e ricoveri
Green pass Italia 2G, Viola: "Potrebbe essere strada giusta" - Video
Milano
Isis, jihad e proselitismo: cosa c'è nel cellulare della 19enne arrestata - Video
News to go
Venezia, Gdf sequestra 180mila prodotti irregolari
Bruno Vespa e la no vax, scontro a Cartabianca - Video
News to go
Maltempo, tromba d'aria nel ragusano: un morto
News to go
Covid, Bulgaria chiede aiuti all'Unione europea
News to go
Draghi ai sindaci: "Il successo del Pnrr è nelle vostre mani"
News to go
Covid, a San Pietro test gratuiti per senzatetto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza