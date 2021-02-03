Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 14:22
Trade360 maintains stock trading integrity

03 febbraio 2021 | 13.32
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Among increasing market hype, following the events of the last few days surrounding the GME (Gamestop) stock, global multi asset trading provider Trade360 wishes to announce that no changes or restrictions were put on buying or selling of shares through its platform.

 

Trade360 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Trade360)

 

During the last few trading days, several major online brokers limited traders' ability to buy shares of Gamestop, which was being subjected to a "short squeeze" by members of the reddit community r/wallstreetbets.

These limitations occurred at some of the worlds' leading online brokerages, and lead to concerns and allegations from the above-mentioned online community regarding market manipulation. These voices increased when other well known providers, run into technical difficulties forcing traders to close losing positions and sell their stocks unwillingly.

Trade360.com continues to allow buying and selling of stocks, including GME, AMC and BB without limitations and assures all current and potential clients that no intervention in trading patterns will be made.

Founded in 2013, Trade360 is a leading CFD trading provider, regulated throughout the European Union and Australia. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to level the financial playing field by providing both retail and professional traders the tools and support required to trade on financial markets.

In Europe, Trade360 is a registered brand-name of CrowdTech Ltd. – a company authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission with license number 202/13, and registered office at 116 Gladstonos, M. Kyprianou House, 3rd & 4th Floors, 3032, Limassol, Cyprus.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1221455/Trade360_Logo.jpg

