Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 20:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:11 Cgil: Mirabelli (ex Consulta): "Manifestazione non illegittima ma altamente inopportuna"

20:02 Green pass obbligatorio, allerta per proteste

19:37 Ecobonus auto elettriche 2021, ok al rifinanziamento

19:33 Cgil, Flick: "manifestazione contro violenza non di per sé riconducibile a propaganda elettorale"

19:05 Norvegia: Spigarelli (Fitarco), 'arco da caccia in Italia è equiparato a fucile ad un colpo'

18:37 Smart TV e streaming, Italia cresce ma non abbandona il passato

18:31 Green Pass obbligatorio, Conte: "Prezzo tamponi da calmierare ancora"

18:01 Reddito cittadinanza, Salvini: "A Draghi chiesto di tagliarlo abbondantemente"

17:34 Covid oggi Piemonte, 198 contagi: bollettino 14 ottobre

17:32 Green Pass, costituzionalista Azzariti: "Manifestazione non viola silenzio elettorale"

17:18 Covid oggi Italia, 2.668 contagi e 40 morti: bollettino 14 ottobre

17:16 Green pass lavoro, Gimbe: "Rischio caos tamponi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TradingView hits $3 billion valuation with $298 million investment

14 ottobre 2021 | 16.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The world's most popular social network and charting platform for traders and investors closes $298 million financing round led by new investor Tiger Global to accelerate the company's mission of helping people "Look first / Then leap" into the investment markets.

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradingView Inc, the world's most popular charting platform and social network for traders and investors, today announced a new $298 million investment round – led by Tiger Global. The financing takes the company – with paying customers in over 180 countries worldwide – to a $3 billion valuation.

Denis Globa, CEO and co-founder of TradingView said: "We're excited to be partnering with Tiger Global. Their global fintech expertise and insights will contribute significantly to furthering TradingView's vision of informed financial trading and investing for the world." 

"We built this company with the belief that people everywhere want the same thing: to be in control of their own economic futures. We work towards this by creating an environment where all traders and investors can Look first / Then leap. That it doesn't matter who you are, or where you're from, you'll always have access to the best tools and the best insights to find your right trading opportunities, then act on them". 

The investment follows strong growth for the company, which recently reported a 400% increase in created accounts, and a 237% increase in visitorsto the platform in the last 18 months. It's now recognized as the world's most popular investing website1 – with 30 million monthly users – and in the top 100 most engaging websites globally on the internet2.

The company is also doubling down on its broker relationships and is expecting to partner and integrate with most major brokerage platforms over the next few years to allow consumers to trade directly from TradingView, while using their preferred financial institutions. 

"TradingView's global reach, strong product offering, and engaged customer base positions the company to be the default social network and financial analysis platform used by all traders and investors," said Alex Cook, Partner, Tiger Global. "We're looking forward to helping Denis and the team realize this ambition and expand the company's market leadership position."

https://www.tradingview.com/ 1 According to SimilarWeb data. https://www.similarweb.com/website/tradingview.com/ Accessed September 7, 2021

2 According to Alexa Rank data. https://www.alexa.com/siteinfo/tradingview.com Accessed September 7, 2021

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660567/Stocktrader.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza investment markets investors closes investimento investment
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: il bollettino del 14 ottobre
News to go
Aumentano a settembre richieste prestiti da parte delle famiglie
News to go
Atp Indian Wells, Sinner battuto agli ottavi
News to go
Lavoro, Letta: "Priorità è ridurre le tasse"
News to go
Green Pass obbligatorio, al via domani
News to go
Sicurezza sul lavoro, sindacati incontrano Draghi e Orlando
News to go
Spaccio di droga tra Lombardia e Campania, 18 arresti
News to go
Turismo, a Rimini il TTG Travel Experience 2021
News to go
Alitalia, oggi l'ultimo volo
News to go
Giulio Regeni, al via processo: imputati assenti
News to go
Green pass lavoro, cosa succede da domani 15 ottobre
News to go
Farmaci e over 65, il rapporto dell'Aifa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza