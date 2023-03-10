Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 10 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 18:53
18:31 Cospito, direttore carcere: niente medico specialista al 41 bis

18:27 "Attenti agli zingari in metro", Atac: "Annuncio inaccettabile"

17:24 Biglietti aerei, decidono gli algoritmi: come cambia il prezzo?

17:13 Bollette aprile 2023, "senza sconti luce +124 euro"

17:09 Covid, Galli: "Tante varianti, prendo in seria considerazione quinta dose"

17:07 Social, la psicologa Parsi: "Sfruttare foto bimbi è violenza pari a stupro, urgono restrizioni"

16:54 Nord Stream, Zelensky: "Ultime notizie fanno il gioco della Russia"

16:28 Vigile fuoco lascia rosa su luogo ritrovamento bimbo

14:29 Meloni vede Netanyahu: "Israele amico, noi impegnati contro antisemitismo"

14:03 Zelensky incontra Marin a Kiev: omaggio all'eroe Da Vinci - Video

14:02 Ucraina, retroscena di guerra: che fine fanno le armi catturate dalla Russia

13:45 Cospito, Salvatore Borsellino: "41 bis non è giustificato per lui"

comunicato stampa

Travelport Acquires Deem, Furthering its Investment in Modern Retailing and Corporate Travel

10 marzo 2023
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LANGLEY, United Kingdom, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelport, a global technology company that powers travel bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Deem, a leading corporate travel management platform. Since launching the company's next-generation marketplace, Travelport+, Travelport has continued its investment in innovation, with the acquisition of Deem being the latest example.

"The game-changing acquisition of Deem by Travelport will fulfill a growing, post-pandemic need for a tight, fully-integrated corporate tool that will provide access to all multi-source content, including NDC," said Greg Webb, CEO of Travelport. "We've been laser-focused on investing in technology innovation, and Travelport+ has simplified the agency workflow, upgraded how travel content is curated, and enabled modern travel retailing. Now with the acquisition of Deem, Travelport will provide corporate travel with award-winning, complementary tools that are as revolutionary, modern, and easy-to-use as Travelport+."

Previously owned by Enterprise Holdings, a leading provider of mobility solutions, Deem has long been recognized as the foremost modern technology for the corporate travel industry. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2022, Deem has pioneered its suite of online booking and travel technology products for business travelers, travel managers, travel-management companies and suppliers, making the corporate travel experience more efficient for all. Deem has continued to grow its share of the corporate travel business, and Travelport's investment intends to further accelerate that growth on a global scale.

"Deem is pleased to be joining the Travelport family," said David Grace, President of Deem. "We are proud of the growth and success Deem has achieved in recent years. The acquisition by Travelport will enable a strong future of global growth for Deem and help accelerate the delivery of travel management solutions in a rapidly evolving industry. We want to express our sincere appreciation to our customers, as well as recognize the hard work and dedication of our Deem team members."

Travelport established itself as a leader in NDC by launching the industry's first end-to-end solution for American Airlines' NDC content. Travelport plans to build on its leadership position by implementing a swift technical integration to enable Deem's access to NDC offers, products and services. Access to this content is becoming critical for travel agencies, corporations, and travelers, particularly those in North America where airlines are beginning to shift some content exclusively to NDC. This acquisition will dramatically improve Deem's speed to market, allowing it to seamlessly integrate multisource content.

"We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for Deem employees, partners, and customers, and look forward to welcoming them to Travelport," Webb continued. "Having a one-stop source for all content on a single corporate tool has been the main goal of our customers for a long time. Together with the Deem team, Travelport will deliver that."

For more information, please visit Travelport.com.

About Travelport:Travelport is a global technology company that powers bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide. Buyers and sellers of travel are connected by the company's next generation marketplace, Travelport+, which simplifies how brands connect, upgrades how travel is sold, and enables modern digital retailing. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom and operating in more than 180 countries around the world, Travelport is focused on driving innovation that simplifies the complex travel ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2029686/Travelport_Acquires_Deem.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/travelport-acquires-deem-furthering-its-investment-in-modern-retailing-and-corporate-travel-301768661.html

