Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 17:26
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:16 Violenza domestica, Strasburgo condanna Italia: "Non ha protetto vittime"

17:14 Covid oggi Fvg, 1.223 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 7 aprile

17:11 Persano (Compendium): 'In questo momento di crisi fondamentale apporto banche e Pnrr'

17:09 Tocchini (Wolters Kluver): 'Essere partner Financial Forum essenziale per nostra strategia innovazione'

16:43 Ucraina-Russia, Stoltenberg: "Finché dura guerra rischio escalation"

16:41 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 4.942 contagi e 15 morti: bollettino 7 aprile

16:33 Covid oggi Lazio, 7.591 contagi e 15 morti. A Roma 3.624 casi

16:27 Covid oggi Calabria, 2.326 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 7 aprile

16:17 Ucraina-Russia, Kuleba: "Battaglia Donbass come Seconda Guerra Mondiale"

16:04 Covid oggi Campania, 7.435 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 7 aprile

15:58 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 2.101 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 7 aprile

15:55 Unicredit: domani assemblea dei soci su bilancio 2021, dividendo e buyback

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Triastek Receives FDA IND Clearance for 3D Printed Product of Blockbuster Molecule

07 aprile 2022 | 14.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NANJING, China, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triastek, Inc. ("Triastek") recently announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted permission to begin clinical studies of its Investigational New Drug (IND) 505(b)(2) application for a 3D printed drug product – T20.  It is Triastek's second product receiving IND clearance from the FDA.

T20 provides once daily dosing while being anticipated to maintain the same efficacy and adverse effect profile and improve adherence. The currently marketed product is given twice daily for the treatment of cardiovascular and clotting disorders and has been at or near the top of global sales for the past several years.  Following the 505(b)(2) pathway, T20 is expected to provide a formulation that addresses unmet patient needs by improving adherence and therefore the opportunity for improved patient outcomes.   

The T20 once-daily formulation is being developed using the digital formulation development process and unique programmed drug release technology pioneered by Triastek.  Using Triastek's 3D printing formulation by design (3DFbD®) method, starting with the desired extended release PK profile, the required in vivo gastrointestinal tract (GIT) dissolution-time/location profile is predicted using a physiologically-based biopharmaceutical model (PBBM) of GIT absorption to inform formulation development.  From this, the internal tablet geometry can be created using Triastek's Melt Extrusion Deposition (MED®) 3D printing technology to achieve the desired release profile and resulting drug pharmacokinetics.  This innovative and efficient process overcomes many of the limitations of traditional extended release product development and manufacturing.  Proof of concept has already been demonstrated in animal studies using a prototype formulation of T20.

Triastek is a novel 3D printing pharmaceutical technology platform company with the proprietary technologies encompassing dosage form design, digital pharmaceutical product development, and intelligent manufacturing. Using these technologies, Triastek develops its own product pipeline as well as co-developing products with multinational and Chinese pharmaceutical companies partners utilizing both the 505(b)(1) and 505(b)(2) regulatory pathways.  Applying their MED® 3D printing technology, Triastek can develop novel formulations that are challenging to achieve with conventional dosage form technology to address unmet clinical needs and improve drug therapy outcomes.  Focusing initially on blockbuster small molecule drugs, their development will demonstrate the utility of Triastek's novel pharmaceutical product development technology and continuous GMP manufacturing capabilities. 

Dr. Senping Cheng, founder and CEO of Triastek, said, "It usually takes 30 years for an emerging pharmaceutical technology to complete its journey from initial concept to marketplace. 3D printing technology as applied to the development of pharmaceuticals has been explored for over 26 years. The FDA IND clearance of T20 is a significant milestone for Triastek, and demonstrates the significant progress in 3D printing pharmaceuticals."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781625/Triastek_s_Digital_Formulation_Development_Process.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1550911/global_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Triastek Receives FDA receiving IND clearance FDA clearance
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Covid, "tanti morti in over 70 per calo copertura booster e antivirali poco usati"
News to go
Telepass, dopo 25 anni aumenta il canone
News to go
Maradona, maglia 'Mano de Dios' all'asta da Sotheby's
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Kuleba: "Serve embargo su gas e petrolio Russia"
News to go
Covid in Cina, record assoluto di contagi
News to go
Blitz antiriciclaggio a Pescara, sequestro milionario sull'asse Italia-Croazia
News to go
Ue crea riserve per emergenze biologiche e nucleari
News to go
Domani è il World Health Day
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Strage di Bologna, ergastolo per Bellini
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Orban: "Ho chiesto a Putin cessate il fuoco immediato"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza