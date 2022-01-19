Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 20 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:25
comunicato stampa

Trillium Flow Technologies™ to acquire Termomeccanica Pompe

19 gennaio 2022 | 23.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

STAMFORD, Conn. and HOUSTON and LONDON and MILAN and LA SPEZIA, Italy, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective today, we are excited to announce that Trillium Flow Technologies ("Trillium") and Termomeccanica Pompe S.p.A. ("Termomeccanica Pompe") have signed a joint agreement that will bring the Termomeccanica Pompe, Gabbioneta Pumps, and Begemann brands together under the Trillium umbrella in Italy.  Due to customary regulatory approvals, we anticipate the transaction will close in approximately three to four months.  Following the transaction, Termomeccanica will concentrate its activities on developing the ecological and gas compression sectors, where its subsidiaries TME and TMIC operate.

Operating for over one hundred years, Termomeccanica Pompe is a world-leading pump manufacturing company that provides innovative engineered pumps and global service solutions for Power, Desalination, Water Transmission, and Oil & Gas markets.  In addition, Termomeccanica Pompe has robust after-sales service capabilities that offer end-users reliable, efficient, responsive, and all-encompassing rotating equipment assistance.

Trillium Flow Technologies, a First Reserve portfolio company, is focused on its mission to passionately assist our customers by providing performance-engineered products and services to help meet the mission-critical needs of today's ever-challenging world.  Termomeccanica Pompe's products and services combined with our Gabbioneta, Floway, WEMCO1, WSP, and Roto-Jet Pump offerings uniquely position Trillium to provide customers with an extensive range of complementary pump products, related engineering support, and aftermarket services. 

Paolo Macchi, Managing Director of Gabbioneta Pumps, said: "The acquisition will create a much larger Italian engineered pump manufacturer by combining two strong legacy brands with a highly complementary product portfolio, installed base, and service capabilities.  The joint entity will be best positioned to support our local and international customers in a more comprehensive and impactful way."

Edoardo Garibotti, Managing Director of Termomeccanica Pompe, declared: "I fully support the project that brings together some of the best skills in the sector."

David Paradis, CEO of Trillium Flow Technologies, added: "Termomeccanica Pompe and Gabbioneta have incredibly talented people, highly engineered, yet different, offerings and extensive manufacturing and testing capabilities.  Bringing these businesses together will create significant value for our customers and other stakeholders.  Further, joining these two businesses aligns perfectly with our M&A strategy and demonstrates our ongoing efforts and commitment to building a leading flow technology company that offers highly engineered products and provides extensive aftermarket support and solutions."

About Trillium Flow TechnologiesTrillium Flow Technologies is a global designer, manufacturer, and aftermarket services provider of engineered valves and pumps used in critical infrastructure, energy, and broader industrial applications.  Its established portfolio of brands serves customers in the water and wastewater, global power generation, oil and gas, mining, and general process industries.  Learn more at: www.trilliumflow.com

About First ReserveFirst Reserve is a leading global private equity investment firm exclusively focused on energy, including related industrial markets.  With 35+ years of industry insight, investment expertise, and operational excellence, the Firm has cultivated an enduring network of global relationships, raising USD $32 billion of capital.  Its portfolio companies have operated on six continents, spanning the energy spectrum from upstream oil and gas to midstream and downstream, including resources, equipment and services, and associated infrastructure.  Learn more at: www.firstreserve.com

1 WEMCO® is a registered trademark of FLSmidth

ContactsMedia:Chris MolineauxGlobal Marketing and Communications Managermedia@trilliumflow.com+1 (832) 691-9238

Related Linkshttps://www.trilliumflow.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729998/Trillium_Flow_Technologies_and_Termomeccanica_Logo.jpg

 

in Evidenza